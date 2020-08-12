JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT is a non-profit group founded in 1919 by Theodore Vail, president of American Telephone & Telegraph; Horace Moses, president of Strathmore Paper Co.; and Sen. Murray Crane of Massachusetts. Junior Achievement’s 247,350 volunteers reach nearly 4.8 million students per year in 208,373 classrooms and after-school locations. Programs are taught by 106 Area Offices in all 50 states. Its first program, JA Company Program, was offered to high school students on an after-school basis. In 1975, the organization entered the classroom with the introduction of Project Business for the middle grades. Over the past 39 years, Junior Achievement has expanded its activities and broadened its scope to include in-school and after-school students.
