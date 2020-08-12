LARRY CELESTINE is the education manager for Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge. He works with schools in eight parishes to present financial literacy instruction. A native of Pointe Coupee Parish, Celestine graduated from Rosenwald High in 1970 and Southern University in 1973 with degree in accounting. He spent 44 years in the accounting profession and for 10 years was a volunteder financial literacy instructor. When he retired, he spent two years as the part-time education manager. When the job became full-time in January, he stepped into the role.
