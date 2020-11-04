The Pointe Coupee Parish school system’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Afterschool Programs and Family Engagement Program hosted the inaugural Light Up the Bikes for Afterschool.
Lights on Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and its role in the lives of children, families and communities, according to Tabitha Ransom, 21st CCLC program.
The event was held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on the riverbank.
The riverbank was chosen as the location because during the weeklong celebration, Louisiana Center for Afterschool Learning spotlighted False River as one of the waterways in Louisiana.
The Who Dat Riderz bike club was the special guest, providing light-up bikes to take students for a ride and provided special treats.
Parents and students were provided with bike safety tips, glow sticks and an opportunity to complete a questionnaire to inform staff members of the instructional needs/concerns of their children.
Helping with the event was Marsha Langlois, of Langlois’ Grocery, with her donation, along with Mayor Cornell Dukes, Whitney Hammond and officers Roger Dixon and Michael Porche, of the City of New Roads.
They were instrumental in providing the location, security and networking for the program, which may become an annual event.