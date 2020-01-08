Krewe members with the Livonia Carnival Association are preparing to celebrate their 37th annual parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. This year’s king and queen will be the 36th royal couple since the inaugural year of the parade was organized without royalty.
The family-oriented parade travels down La. 78 in Livonia and it has become a community-wide event.
Krewe members announced their theme will incorporate gatherings and joyful events under the title “Oh, The Places We Go.”
Organizers anticipate float designs to showcase the various vacation hotspots, tourist attractions and dream destinations on a variety of family- and krewe-style floats.
For more information, contact committee members Mary Morgan, 718-0035, or Lori Achee, 718-3052.