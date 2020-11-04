Livonia High teaches and incorporates behavioral expectations and rewards students for following those expectations though its PBIS.
Positive behavioral interventions and support (PBIS) is a proactive system that is individualized to the unique features of every school with the intent of fostering social, emotional and academic success for all students,
Teachers are known for their instructional techniques and delivery methods of a multitude of materials including, but not limited to, reading, writing, solving equations, measuring ingredients for a recipe, cutting a board for a project and even sewing a button.
But what if a child doesn’t know how to behave? Do teachers teach them this skill or punish them? The answer to this question is not always an automatic answer.
The administration of Livonia High recently recognized the PBIS Students of the Month for September during the first nine weeks PBIS celebration.
All students who met the criteria for the celebration were invited to socially-distance in the gym for an hour of refreshments, 3-on-3 basketball games and music.
Principal Cleotha Johnigan recognized the following students for their academic success and overall positive contributions to the Wildcat campus: Braylon Johnson and Emma Sparks, Junior High Students of the Month; Charity Stewart and Neveah Wadsworth, High School Students of the Month; and Brian Butler, Most Improved Student.
In addition, the Livonia High School Teachers of the Year were also recognized for their dedication and commitment to education on the LHS campus.
Chandeler Chavis, Junior High Teacher of the Year, and Rhondalyn White, High School Teacher of the Year, were commended for going above and beyond their traditional classroom duties to provide all students an engaging and meaningful educational journey.