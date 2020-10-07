A stroll or drive through downtown America in the 21st century can bring with it a stark contrast when comparing one Main Street to another.
For many areas, Main Street is a shell of its former self, where buildings that once housed bustling businesses are now boarded shut. Or, they have been demolished to make way for new facilities or parking lots. Other cities choose to keep their history intact.
The City of New Roads took the latter approach with efforts to commemorate and promote its downtown areas, with a distinct reminder of the city from years gone by. Proceeds from events such as the auto show, Christmas festival and other events helped the city generate revenue for memorial plaques on buildings in the downtown area to describe their significance to the city.
“That’s what’s so important about an active Main Street Program – you can have it in name only, or you can go forward with it,” Main Street Manager George Miller said. “We’re fortunate to have a mayor who is active in the Main Street Program.”
Here’s a rundown of some of the buildings and their history:
102 Main St. The offices of Edward Jones, built in 1909, housed the First National Bank.
108 Main St. The former home of Satterfield’s Restaurant, constructed in 1918, was originally home to Satterfield’s Ford Motor Co., where many residents likely purchased their first automobile.
110 Main St. The New Roads Post Office occupied the site which most recently served as home to Country Chef Café.
116 Main St. The building, which now serves as the City of New Roads Welcome Center, was built in 1936, originally the Gosserand Building.
124 Main St. Now home to Ma Mama’s Restaurant, the building constructed in 1850 served as a hotel, Bank of New Roads and Graugnard General Merchandise Store.
165 Main St. The new location of Raymond’s Pharmacy once served as home to Central Drug Store, as well as a barbershop. It was built in 1940.
210 E. Main St. Built in 1875, the former location of Francois Lieux Saloon and Billiards now serves as an office building.
308 Main St. The Kearney Building, constructed in 1884, is now occupied by the Nelson Law Firm. It originally served as the Evariste Sanchez Hotel.
336 Main St. Now False River Realty, built circa 1890, it was the office of Judge Robert Semple.
“What we want more than anything with this is for people to be able to stroll through the downtown area and see more than dilapidated buildings,” Miller said.
“We want them to see our rich history, and that’s something you don’t get to see in many towns these days.”