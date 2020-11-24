Lester David loved to work with people during his decades of service in law enforcement, but the human element ran a close race with another facet.
The work in the K-9 force holds a special place in the New Roads resident’s heart.
The return of a K-9 division to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office will give him another chance to work with canines. He has helped PCPSO locate dogs in the time since Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux moved to reinstate the unit, and he may play a role in training them.
David had dogs as pets when he was a child and he worked with hunting dogs, so he jumped at the opportunity to work in the K-9 Division two years into his career with Baton Rouge City Police.
David offered a simple explanation for taking the job.
“I love dogs … I can’t say it any other way,” he said.
The work creates a special relationship between the trainer and canine.
The dog is basically another police officer, but also a family member, David said.
“Kids would play with them, but back then they were donated, and residents would offer them,” he said. “You may look at 10 of them and one might work.”
The training brings the expected challenges of teaching obedience, but it’s not the toughest part.
The instruction for a handler proves more difficult.
It’s much tougher to teach the handler to train the dog.
“Many times, I’d want to tell the handler to just give me the damn leash, but I never did that,” David said.
The elements of training run a parallel with raising a child.
It comes down to teaching the fundamentals of obedience and learning the ability to control the dog.
“It’s like building a house,” David said. “The obedience is the foundation, first and foremost … you start off square, and then you proceed to tracking agility and apprehension work.”
By the end of his career in the late 1990s, police departments shifted to purchasing dogs.
It removed a challenges trainers once faced.
“Back in the days before we purchased dogs, we had to teach dogs how to bite,” David said. “Most of them don’t want to bite, but the import dogs already have ‘bite work’ already.”
In the training of a dog, the training comes down to the canine wanting to please the owner and getting the toy used in the teaching process.
Trainers will use substances for the dog to locate and will sometimes bury so they can tell when the canine finds it.
The dog never loses interest in the work, but they will reach an age when they do not run as fast.
“They ride in the back of a car every day and night, back and forth and they love it,” David said.
“But like anybody who likes their job, they don’t want to retire until it comes down to something physical or mental.”
For most dogs in a K-9 unit, the span of service runs around 10 years.
After that, the handler often keeps the dog and gets another.
“You can still take them out and run around, which is something you should do – they’re your friend,” David said. “They feel emotion.”
They possess other human elements, as well.
“They’re smarter than what most people give them credit for,” David said. “They can take advantage of people that don’t know what they’re doing, and you can be nice to a dog, but you may be so nice that they know they can take advantage of you.
“They can also look into your eyes and see if you’re in good mood or a bad mood,” he said. “They have the ability to tell if something is not right.”
Not every canine makes it through training. It may take a few weeks, and other times it takes a few months to determine if the dog won’t make the cut.
“It could be a week or a month to determine if they’re not suitable,” David said.
“If you’ve worked with them and found problems you can’t correct, you have to move on, and that’s tough because of the emotional bond that develops between the trainer and the dog.”
The training process has changed considerably over the years.
The use of the e-collar has become part of a process. They’re sometimes known as a remote training collar, which consists of a wireless remote the human carries, and a wireless receiver the dog wears close to his neck.
“It’s used to control the dog, but if you don’t know how to properly use it, it’s not a good tool,” David said. “If you use it continuously, the dog will eventually want to find ways to beat it or just make it stop.”
The public underestimates the role a dog plays in hunts.
It’s particularly important in the search for a missing child, David said.
“If you have a sociable dog and you’re looking for a kid, the dog won’t bite him,” he said.
The toughest part of the relationship between the trainer/owner involves the loss of the pet.
“They’re loyal and trustworthy, so when you lose them, it’s definitely like you lost your best friend,” David said.