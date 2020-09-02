Life was hard for Alicia Jackson and her brothers and sisters growing up.
She was one of 11 children of Louis and Leotha H. Jackson of New Roads, living in a two-bedroom house.
“Daddy was the only one who worked,” Jackson said. “We were very poor. Daddy walked everywhere.”
But the Jackson home never lacked one thing, Jackson said.
“We survived on prayer. God gave us hope through prayer,” she said.
That is the message of her first book, “Movement of Prayer.”
“Prayer changes everything,” Jackson said. “They gave us prayer every day.”
Published by Xlibris, the book is available in Kindle, hardcover and paperback from Barnes and Noble on Amazon.
“It probably took me eight or nine months,” to write her first book, Jackson said from her home in Pflugerville, Texas.
“ ‘Movement of Prayer’ is founded in my mother and dad,” she said.
The message Jackson sees in her book is, “Prayer is the answer to all things,” she said. “The key to Movement of Prayer: Prayer opens doors.
“Today kids are being lost,” she said. “We lose them to drugs and the streets.
“The same God of my mother is the same God today who can help them.”
“I never wanted to be a writer,” Jackson said, who is a nurse. “I don’t consider myself a writer.
“He spoke to me and He gave me the words,” she said. “I would wake up at night and write parts of my book, little things.
“Writing is so totally, completely different, but somehow it is working out for me,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the time she remembers writing previously was when she once wrote about her father in an English class.
Her paper was well-received, she said, “but I forgot about that.”
An excerpt from “Movement of Prayer” on Amazon recalled, “There was not a doubt that Jesus was in the house. They called the name of Jesus all through the day, evening, night, and early morning,”
“God’s words were embedded in their hearts as they knelt before God, giving Him thanks for the food on our table, the clothes on our backs, and the roof over our heads.”
“Several years later, God called my father home, and two voices became one in my mother, a woman who never stopped praying,” Jackson said, “a woman who had faith that was unbreakable, a woman who stood like a tree by the water.
“God was her everything. Confident, fearless, she talked and walked with her God.
“Instant” was what she called Him, Jackson said, an “on-time God,” as she interlocked her hands with His.
“Most of the people who knew us, I am sure, wondered, ‘Eleven children – how she is going to take care of them? It’s too many. Those boys won’t be nothing.’ ’’
“God kept His promise, and He answered her prayers. She raised 11 children. What prayer won’t do. Prayer is the door opener and the changer. Prayer is a tool builder, a faith enhancer.
“We all graduated from high school, all living today and exceeding in life,” she said.
“Her walk with God continued until God called her home at the age of 99,” she said.
As the sales of her first book begin, Jackson recently finished her second book, “Shacking with God,” which should be published in six months, she said.
The theme of her second book is, “We have gotten away from the 10 Commandments, our relationship with God,” Jackson said.
“It takes a true commitment, what do we have if we’re not committed to God. We’ve strayed away.”
And Jackson had started on her third book.
Jackson said she will continue writing while working as a nurse, taking care of patients whether they have COVID-19 or other illnesses.
“And constantly praying,” she said.