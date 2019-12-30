Talk of generals in Pointe Coupee Parish and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John Lejeune quickly comes to mind.
But the conversation will have to expand a little to add Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, who in eight days becomes the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard.
“I’m excited. The Louisiana National Guard is an awesome organization,” said Waddell, a New Roads native who has been part of the Guard for 25 years.
“It has always been a first-rate organization of soldiers and airmen and to just to get the opportunity to lead them is exciting,” he said.
Waddell takes over the Louisiana National Guard on Jan. 10, but the formal change-of-command ceremony probably will be in March due to the schedules of the governor and other officials who will attend.
Curtis gave Waddell his backing, calling his assistant adjutant general as a “steadfast leader (who) makes great decisions, has great vision.”
Waddell, who has had a civilian career as teacher, coach and administrator, had to resign his job as assistant principal at Westlake High School to “start my new job.”
Waddell said he gets back to Pointe Coupee Parish when he can to see his mother and friends.
But it was special to come home on Nov. 11 and serve as the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony in New Roads.
“I came back and got to see different people. I saw a lot of people I grew up with and went to school with,” Waddell said.
“I look back at my first 18 years, I had a good time,” said the 1985 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
“I credit Pointe Coupee Parish and New Roads with who I am today. I’m grateful to everyone,” Waddell said.
While people know of the Louisiana national Guard, the extent of the skills and abilities of its 11,000 members might surprise some.
“Not a lot of people might recognize the capabilities of the Louisiana National Guard,” Waddell said. “We don’t get a lot of coverage of our activities until people face a disaster.”
The week when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the retirement of Curtis and Waddell’s appointment, members of the National Guard were busy in central Louisiana helping in the aftermath of a tornado.
At the same time, other Guard members were in New Orleans assisting local governmental agencies who were victims of cyberattacks.
“Cybersecurity is an emerging field,” Waddell said. “We have our team. We appreciate how serious it is.”
The National Guard will continue to help state and local agencies that face cyberattacks, he said.
“It won’t be going away,” Waddell said.
The governor’s background also is an asset to the National Guard, Waddell said.
Edwards is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served on active duty as a captain with a rifle company in the 82nd Airborne Division.
“Having that knowledge as commander in chief of the Louisiana National Guard is important,” Waddell said.
“It is helpful he knows the tactical and strategic levels. He understands the terms and capabilities (of the National Guard).”
Waddell graduated from LSU in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education and general studies and received his commission as an Army officer.
He received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2012 and is working on his master of science degree in homeland security from Northwestern State University.
Waddell served on active duty at Fort Polk for four years with assignments as platoon leader, 7th Engineer Battalion; platoon leader and executive officer, 814th Engineer Co.; and assistant S-3 provisional battalion and S-2, 46th Engineer Battalion.
His National Guard assignments include liaison officer, 225th Engineer Group; company commander, HHC 225th Engineer Group; company commander, Bravo Co.,1088th Engineer Battalion; S-1, 225th Engineer Group; and S-3, 528th Engineer Battalion.
Also, battalion commander, 769th Engineer Battalion; deputy commander and group commander, 139th Regional Support Group; brigade commander, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
Waddell served as an engineer battalion commander in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the Multinational Division-Baghdad.
The unit supported the 1st Calvary Division and 4th Infantry Division, building combat outposts, joint security stations, road repair and battalion support operations.
Waddell said the mission that stands out to him was when his engineers build a 6-mile wall around Sadr City.
Sadr City, in Baghdad, has a population of 2.4 million. Jaish al-Mahdi insurgents used Sadr City as their refuge, coming out of it to attack multinational forces, firing rockets and mortars into the International Zone, also known as the Green Zone.
The wall consisted of T-wall sections, each 12 feet tall weighing 9,000 pounds.
The 165th Combat Support Services Battalion, also from Louisiana, hauled the sections of the wall to his engineering unit, Waddell said.
The wall became a “terrorist magnet,” according to media reports at the time, but hurt the insurgents’ attacks.
Waddell’s honors include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters and Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
Seeing young people join the National Guard, learn skills and become leaders is a scenario familiar to Waddell.
While teaching at Anococo High, he coached the boys baseball and basketball teams.
The baseball team reached the Class B finals in 2003, while the basketball team made the state semifinals in 2005 and finals in 2006.
Waddell was recognized in 2003 as Class B baseball coach of the year and in 2006 as basketball coach of the year.
“We had some great teams,” at Anococo, Waddell said, showing the type of dedication and teamwork the National Guard requires.
“It’s good to see kids come back and tell me what they are doing with their lives,” he said.
“It makes you feel good. You don’t get the biggest paycheck,” while teaching, Waddell, but there are other rewards.
“A lot of them learn trades or bring skills to the National Guard,” Waddell said, “Once they finish with basic training and advanced individual training, they come back and are ready to help the National Guard.
These new Guardsmen might bring welding skills or mechanic skills and contribute to their communities, he said.