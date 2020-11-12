Catholic-Pointe Coupee crowns Kaylin St. Romain
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee announced its 2020 homecoming queen, Kaylin Grace St. Romain on Oct. 22.
St. Romain, the daughter of Jason St. Romain and Ellen Gustin St. Romain, was crowned on Oct. 22.
“I was so overwhelmed with excitement,” St. Romain said. “I felt so honored to be elected by my school.”
The senior has a 3.96 grade-point average. Among her academic honors are the honors math subject award and honors biology II award in the 11th grade.
She has received the English subject award, in the ninth, 10th and 11th grades; history subject award, 11th grade; and religion subject award, 10th grade.
She also was named an academic letterman in the 10th and 11th grades.
Other honors St. Romain received in her junior year were the Woodmen of the World American History Award, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship Award and Tulane Book Award.
In athletics, St. Romain is a four-year member of the soccer team in ninth through 12th grade, a two-year member of the cross country team in 11th and 12th grade, and a two-year member of the volleyball team in ninth and 10th grade.
She has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 11th and 12th grade, a member of the BETA Club from fourth through 12th grade, and the 4-H Club in ninth through 12th grade.
St. Romain has served on the Student Council in ninth through 12 grade and has been a class officer in 11th and 12th grade.
She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta for the past two years and in the 10th grade was a Pointe Coupee Young Leader.
St. Romain said she has decided to attend Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge.
“I will major in nursing so that I can eventually become a nurse anesthetist,” she said.
False River Academy crowns Alexis Joffrion
False River Academy announced its 2020 homecoming queen, Alexis Renee Joffrion, on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Joffrion became False River’s 2020 homecoming queen during the halftime ceremonies of its football game.
She was crowned by False River Academy Principal Linda D’Amico, FRA School Board Vice President Josh Langlois and 2019 Homecoming Queen Avery Lasseigne.
Joffrion is the daughter of Gary and Cali Joffrion of Maringouin.
As a senior at False River Academy, Joffrion is a four-year member of the volleyball team and softball team.
She also is an active member of the Senior BETA Club, Student Council and 4-H.
After graduation, Joffrion plans to attend Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in Baton Rouge to become an ultrasound technician.
She has attended False River Academy for 13 years.
Livonia High School crowns Cyndey Platt
Livonia High School announced its 2020 homecoming queen, Cyndey Angelinqué Platt, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at a packed Wildcat Stadium.
Platt is the daughter of Angela and Sylvester Platt.
“I was overwhelmed with joy,” Platt said of her selection. “I was proud of accomplishing something great.”
Platt, a senior with a 3.8 grade-point average, has been involved in the Wildcat cheerleading program for four years.
She has served her class as a Student Council member for two years and enjoys leading and organizing spirit events on campus.
After graduation, Cydney plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to study nursing with the intent to pursue a career as a neonatal nurse practitioner.
Platt and the other nine senior maids on the court were actively involved in an array of activities throughout Homecoming Week.
The court was introduced to the students at the Stem Magnet Academy as well as the Livonia High pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Jordyn St. Cyr was named first maid. She is the daughter of Danita and Toby St. Cyr. Mackenzie LaBorde, named second maid, is the daughter of Christal and Joshua LaBorde.