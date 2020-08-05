American Legion Post 248 inaugurated its Community Leader Awards on July 8, honored an educator, firefighter and police officer.
Post 248 plans to recognize these Community Leader recipients annually.
Receiving the first Community Leader awards were Heidi Main, Educator of the Year; Ashley Bonds, Firefighter of the Year; and Capt. Shael Stringer, Police Officer of the Year.
Here are profiles of the three award winners.
Firefighter of the Year
Bonds has been a volunteer firefighter for 42 years and the fire chief for Fire Protection District No. 3 for 25 years.
He meets with the Fire Department board on a monthly basis, working to ensure the department and the volunteer firefighters have what is needed in order to serve the community.
“Once you’re hooked on firefighting, you don’t want to do anything else,” Bonds says.
Bonds also volunteers as a hunter education instructor for the state Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
Bonds served in the Army National Guard for 12 years and 4 years in the Reserves.
He started in the infantry and was swapped to the transportation.
His full-time job, prior to retirement, was with Chevron as a production operator.
Educator of the Year
Main has taught for and 8 years and teaches high school computer science and digital media at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
In the summer 2018, she was one of three teachers chosen to be a teacher instructor for the Introduction to Computational Thinking (ICT) course at LSU.
She also on a team of teachers writing the curriculum for a film and TV Pathway course with LSU.
Main has a bachelor’s of science in education with endorsements in social studies and English, with additional training in math from Western Michigan University.
She is a graduate of LSU working toward her master’s degree in applied science.
She holds the LSU STEM Pathway Course Facilitator Certification in introduction to computational thinking, programming for engineering and digital storytelling.
This is one of three programs in the state chosen for a national research project tied to the U.S. Department of Education.
Main said she encourages her students to find ways to utilize computer programming in their other courses and students have tied other projects into projects in their classroom.
Main and her husband are active in the community, helping her students run a booth at the “Relay for Life,” participating in various fundraisers for veterans – her husband is a Marine Corps veteran – and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
She is also involved in sports as a coach for cross country, softball and soccer.
Police Officer of the Year
Stringer is a captain and chief of detectives with the New Roads Police Department. He has been with the Police Department for 17 years.
He is in charge of detective development and directs all aspects of training for the department, head of the SRT Team and SWAT Team and liaison to the State Intelligence Bureau.
He has been an NRA Law Enforcement Officer for 20 years and supports the Disabled Veterans of America Organization.
“When I was a young child, I always had an idea of what I wanted to do with my life,” Stringer says. “I wanted to serve in the military and to be a police officer.”
Stringer is a 14-year Army veteran with a combat deployment during the Persian Gulf War. He was a heavy equipment specialist and was also a Special Forces communications small arms specialist.
The American Legion supports not only veterans, but children and its community.
“The American Legion Family” is made up of three groups: the American Legion, which recently changed its national policy and is open to all veterans; the Sons on the American Legion, for sons and grandsons of veterans; and the American Legion Auxiliary, for spouses, daughters and granddaughters of veterans.
Officers for the three groups are:
• Post 248: Jamie Lecoq, commander; Tina Morton, vice commander; Andy Danko, adjutant; Harold Stabilier, chaplain; and Hurst Sampson, historian.
• Sons of The American Legion: Camille LeJeune Jr., commander; Richard Beard Jr., vice commander, historian; Richard Beard III, adjutant, chaplain; Steven Fabre, finance, sergeant at arms; Brandon Williams, color bearer; and John Leonard, color bearer.
• Post 248 Auxiliary: Barbara Lejeune, president; Sheila Brunette, vice president, chaplain; Mary Posey, secretary; Carol Vincent, treasurer; Mary Alice Bizette, historian; and Nicki Samson, Executive Committee.
Anyone interested in participating or supporting the Post 248 Family can contact Tina Morton at (516) 784-6710 or tlmaritime@yahoo.com.
Work is underway to set up a Facebook social media page. Anyone interested in renting the post for an upcoming event can contact Jamie Lecoq at (225) 937-1686.