GLYNN -- Success leads to success for one Pointe Coupee Parish cowboy.
Taylor Allen has qualified on the national level for youth, junior high and high school rodeo competitions.
On Dec. 7, the Glynn resident added his first world championship in bull riding to his resume.
Taylor won the 16-18 age division of the Junior World Finals, sponsored by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), in Arlington, Texas.
Among the prizes he won were a belt buckle, a pair of gold spurs, $3,400 in prize money and a saddle.
“The saddle meant more to him than the gold spurs or belt buckle,” said Monica, his mom. “He loves that saddle.”
A total of 28 competitors reached the finals based on their finishes at qualifying rodeos were held in the summer from North Carolina to Oklahoma.
“You have to travel in the summer to compete and qualify,” his mother said.
Monica said they were appreciative of the support Taylor, a junior, has received from Livonia High.
“School has been very helpful working with his schedule and allowing him makeup work,” she said.
But the bulls don’t care about the age of the rider, she added.
“It’s a real sport,” she said.
Taylor has told his mother that he can hear her in the stands when he is riding.
“When he hears me (after 8 seconds), he knows he can get off,” she said.
Taylor’s riding career began when he was 6 on the back of sheep in what is called the “mutton bustin’ ” division.
Monica said she found him riding a laundry basket with a belt from her robe as the reins, practicing bull riding.
Taylor got on his first bull when he was 9.
Taylor is a three-time qualifier for the national high school rodeo and has more than 60 belt buckles to show for is riding.
He won International Miniature Rodeo Association titles two years in a row in 2018 and 2019 as well competing at the National Junior High Finals.
As a sophomore, he qualified and competed at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming.
In May, Taylor took third in bull riding at 2020 Louisiana High School Rodeo Association finals.
He also won the short go-around, the final round of competition, with an 81 score.
He qualified for the high school finals by tying for second at the Sulphur High Rodeo and taking fourth at the Pointe Coupee Rodeo I November.
His training includes riding horses bareback in circles, getting on practice bulls and the drop barrel.
Taylor’s goal when he turns 18 is to earn his card as a professional bull rider with the