The Capital Area United Way kicked off a program to help families affected by COVID-19 with their nutritional needs.
United We Feed: Pointe Coupee distributed 240 boxes, each 20 pounds, containing onions, sweet potatoes, oranges, bananas, apples and garlic on Aug. 14.
“This is a program through the Capitol Area United Way created due to COVID-19,” said Delores Hurst, director of income stability with the Capital Area United Way.
“We found there was a high need for produce,” Hurst said. “We saw people were missing produce through our 10-parish area and it was a hole we wanted to fill.”
United We Feed, sponsored by Hancock Whitney Bank, combines corporate and community partnerships to provide access to fresh food, according to the United Way.
With the help of corporate donors, the United Way has been coordinating produce distributions already in Ascension and St. James parishes “and now Pointe Coupee,” Hurst said.
Hurst said the program collaborated with HOPE Ministries, Home Instruction for Parents of Youngsters (HIPPY) and the Housing Authority of Pointe Coupee. Families had to pre-register for a food box, then sign in when they arrived at the HOPE Ministries office.
“We kept all the (COVID) safety guidelines,” Hurst said, “People stayed in their cars, they were lined up for easy flow of traffic and to not disturb businesses.”
“We would like to,” Hurst said when asked if another distribution would be held in the future in Pointe Coupee Parish.
To help United We Feed: Pointe Coupee, contact Edy Addison at edya@cauw.org.