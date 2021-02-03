Veterans home enjoys jamabalya, donations
American Legion Post 248 of New Roads, with Entergy’s Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) at River Bend Station joined recently to help the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson.
Money was donated by Entergy’s RBS Site Projects Team to their VERG, which was used to purchase ingredients to prepare jambalaya, as well as items to replenish the VA Home’s canteen.
American Legion members Mickey Armato, Rodney Vallet and Boyd Bergeron cooked enough jambalaya to feed 225 people.
Post 248 Vice Commander Tina Morton, who also is co-chairman of Entergy’s VERG, purchased items for the canteen and delivered the jambalaya to the VA home.