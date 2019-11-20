Bernice Hurst never forgot the plight among the children her husband Anthony coached in neighborhood basketball teams.
Many showed up hungry and without warm clothing on chilly days.
The plight of the less fortunate inspired the idea to hold the inaugural communitywide Thanksgiving dinner and coat/clothing drive. The gathering – free and open to the public – begins at 10:30 a.m. at Mary’s Place on Olinde Street.
A verse in the Book of Matthew says, ”For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me.”
It all falls in place with the event, which will be open to anyone who enters the building, she said.
“We’re not turning anyone away,” Hurst said. “This is about all people of all colors, young and old.”
Free Thanksgiving dinners have been a staple for larger cities. Thousands of needy residents in Baton Rouge rely on meals from the Bishop Ott Shelter, along with churches and other charitable centers, but they are not as abundant in smaller cities.
Many churches – including Holy Church of God in Christ, where Anthony Hurst serves as an associate pastor – have collected items for food baskets over the years. But baskets do not always mean the family will eat, Bernice said.
“We’ve handed out turkey, hams, and other Thanksgiving items in the past, but some people can’t afford the items needed to cook a meal, and then you have elderly who may be too frail to prepare a meal,” she said. “Others are in assisted living, or they’re just alone because their children live in other states.
“This time, we’re doing the cooking for them,” Hurst said. “For some people, the holidays are the saddest time of year, but we’re trying to make it a little better for them.”
Churches are not unbeknownst to large dinners, but the need for warm clothing – particularly for children and elderly – prompted Bernice and others to reach out.
She and other church members throughout the parish have collected hundreds of coats and other clothing items. Some are hand-me-downs, others are brand new.
As for the cooking, the week leading to the event will be extra busy.
Hurst got the ball rolling on food preparation 10 days before the event. She chopped peppers, onions and celery to use for rice dressing and cornbread dressing.
Preparation of large meals is nothing new for her. In fact, it has a sentimental value.
She was one of nine children her mother reared alone. Many grandchildren and even more grandchildren followed, which made large quantities of food a must.
“And if someone came over to the house, my mother offered food,” Hurst said. “It could have been someone on the street standing by the street, and she would feed them.”
Her mother also gathered clothes, coats and gloves during the winter season.
Hurst remembered those deeds when her husband coached the basketball team.
“A lot of them would be at the gym with nothing to eat, and we would be there all day, yet they had nothing to eat and no money to buy anything,” she recalled. “It made me realize how lucky we were growing up.
“Our mother cooked and made sure we didn’t go hungry,” Hurst said. “We were poor, but we didn’t know what poor was.”
Many Americans take their blessings for granted, she said.
In fact, many may not realize how even the simplest things seem out of reach for the less fortunate.
“So many people will eat, watch football or take a nap, and then wake up to eat more,” she said. “Many people don’t have that luxury.”
Aside from food, the efforts from local churches across Pointe Coupee Parish have sparked a larger collection of clothing and winter wear for the cold days ahead.
The collection drives gathered enough items for 225 people
“We brought boxes and boxes to the Salvation Army,” Hurst said. “They told us they hadn’t received that much in a long time, and we already have people calling to ask when they can contribute again.”
Organizers of the event have received donations from Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, local retailers and other groups throughout the parish.
Other groups assisting along with House of Restoration include Zion Travelers of False River, St. Peter AME, Open Door Ministries, St. Peter’s Baptist Church, House of Restoration, Westside Community Church of Plaquemine, Langlois Supermarket, Mayor Cornell Dukes, community group Driven, Founding Fathers 4 Youth, Spare Time Riders, Sweet T’s Cakes & Treats, and Banks Restaurant.
First Student of Pointe Coupee will provide bus transportation throughout the parish, and a bus will be available for those with special needs.
Communitywide
Thanksgiving Feast
What: Free Dinner and
clothing giveaway
When: Thanksgiving Day,
10:30 a.m.-til’
Where: Mary’s Place,
812 Olinde Street
Admission: Free
Free Transportation is available.
For more information
call (225) 718-3152,
or (225) 240-0429