Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund helps cancer patients
The spirit of giving plays a major part of the Christmas season, but it continues 11 additional months for the LaCombe family.
Jeremy LaCombe never imagined it would happen that way. It all changed after the loss of his mother, Janell, who died June 8.
Eighteen years later, the Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund has received donations totaling $700,000 to help cancer patients in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Her death came only seven months after she was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in the lungs.
The community of Fordoche stepped up to the plate to help the family with the inaugural Janell LaCombe Memorial Softball Tournament.
Janell’s death came as a shock to the community, largely because of her lifestyle.
She did not smoke, she rarely drank, exercised daily and had no history of cancer on her side of the family.
As for Jeremy LaCombe, he and his brother, Jay, never had an intention of holding a tournament – and they never expected it to continue nearly 20 years later.
“We never had any intention of doing this permanently,” he said. “A lot of people at home wanted to help out.”
Organizers did not stage the event for the money. Instead, it was a way to give back.
Janell LaCombe was a partner in hope for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and she walked annually at the local Relay for Life event to benefit the American Cancer Society.
She also organized a family team to participate in the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” walk in honor of her nice Chrystal and regularly made donations to dozens of charities.
It also led to the Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund, created in 2001 to honor the life of its namesake.
Since its inception, Nell’s Angels has raised and donated to people with cancer and to charities that help cancer patients. They raise money by hosting two fundraisers each year.
On the first Saturday in August they host a Co-Ed Softball Tournament/5K Fun Run and in the spring, a cochon de lait.
“People in Fordoche always want to help,” Jeremy LaCombe said. “We didn’t need the money, but between the time she passed away and it became an annual event, the foundation has been able to donate money to help others in their battle with cancer.”
The group known as “Nell’s Angels” has donated money to Pointe Coupee Parish Cancer Services, Greater Baton Rouge Cancer Services, St. Jude Hospital, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, America Cancer Society, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, National Marrow Donor Program, Susan G. Komen for the Cure and directly to numerous individuals who actually have cancer.
Nell’s Angels is a Louisiana-based, non-profit corporation in good standing with the Louisiana secretary of state.
Just like cancer, it does not discriminate based on race, religion, income or sexual orientation.
All money collected is distributed back to the community and all donations are tax deductible.
It also led her survivors to create a scholarship in her honor. It serves both as a scholarship and a way to honor a child who has been affected in his or her daily life by cancer.
Since its inception, the Nell’s Angels scholarship program has awarded more than 75 scholarships to graduating seniors from Pointe Coupee Parish high schools.
Students write essays on the topic of how cancer has affected them. The scholarship is awarded annually and any graduating senior from a high school located in Pointe Coupee Parish is eligible.
To make a year-end, tax-deductible donation, visit the website at www.Nells-Angels.org.