For week ending March 2, 2021
Vernon Williams, 59, 4891 Manda Road, Torbert, La., Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $500 $5,000 Bond
Tanner J. Collins, 20, 5292 Fordoche Road, Fordoche, La., Possession of Heroin $25,000 Bond
Nicole M. Lejeune, 46, 3565 River Station, Blanks, La., Parole Violator (Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol); Fugitive for Dallas County Sheriff Office in Dallas Texas, No Bond Set
Koiey K. Cador, 23, 5647 Woodview Lane, Jarreau, La., Illegal Possession of a stolen Firearm; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Simple Criminal Damage to Property) $62,500 Bond
Coretta D. Matthews, 42, 7585 Bishop Ott Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Fugitive for East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office, Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Radolph D. Lewis, 29, 1800 Main Street, Dallas, Tx., Fugitive for Walker County Texas, Money Laundering
Joseph Stone, 44, 8636 St. Anthony Street, New Roads, La., Probation Violation (Domestic Violence aggravated assault with Child Endangerment)
Daleveckyo Vessell, 32, 1005 North 30th Street, Baton Rouge, La., Possession of Schedule I Drugs with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule II Narcotics; Illegal Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (MDMA) in the Prescence of a Minor $40,000 Bond
Dewayne D. Kimble, 22, 8857 Ferry Road, New Roads, La., Battery of a Dating Partner $20,000 Bond
Joseph Aguillard, 44, 7705 Morel Lane, Ventress, La., Bench Warrants: Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Theft under $1,000); Probation Revocation Hearing (Aggravated Assault) $3,402 Bond
Ricardo D. Wiggins, 20, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, La., Armed Robbery with the use of a firearm; 1st Degree Murder, No Bond Set
Joseph Jasmine, 30, 12230 Clay Street, New Roads, La., Contraband in a Penal Institution; Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids with Intent to Distribute, No Bond Set
Jason P. Messer, 40, 6358 Hwy 77, Fordoche, La., Remain on Forbidden Place or Entry No Bond Set