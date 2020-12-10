Catholic High of Pointe Coupee opened the third overtime period with a 10-0 run to beat Family Christian 64-56 on Tuesday.
“It’s a game that these girls will remember for the rest of their life,” said Joe Neal, Catholic-PC coach, whose team is now 4-3 with a three-game win streak. “No one can honestly say that they prepare for a triple overtime game.”
“To win a game like this it comes down to who is willing to do the difficult things. To win a game like that on the road is even harder.”
Tied 52-52 after two overtimes, the Hornet run began with Ashlyn Landry sinking two free throws. Jenna LaCour then hit a baseline 3-pointer.
Kaylin Jarreau stole the ball and made a layup and Allie Moreau got 3-pointer for a 62-52 lead.
LaCour had a team-high 17 points, while Troyana Pichon had 16 points and 22 rebounds. Isabel Guerin also had 22 rebounds and 10 steals to go with 9 points.
Landry had 15 rebounds and 7 points and Claire Rivet added 7 points and 7 steals.
On Dec. 3, Moreau came off the bench to score 13 points as Catholic-PC beat Broadmoor 56-46.
Kaylin Jarreau also had 12 points, sinking three 3-point field goals. Guerin had a career high 10 assists.
Belaire travels to Catholic-PC for a non-district matchup on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Livonia will host Scotlandville at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11,
The Wildcats, 0-5, dropped two games in the St. John Tournament, 68-52 to West Feliciana and 68-25 to Riverside.
Against West Feliciana, Deoni Richardson led the Wildcats with 18 points. Akiyah Carnes added 13 points and Manayah Robinson had 9 points.
Richardson also led the top scorer against Riverside with 10 points. Carnes and Amaya Davis each had 4 points.
False River, 0-3, have had five games in a row postponed.
The Gators’ five-game road tour saw four of those postponements.
The Gators go to Ascension Episcopal on Friday, Dec. 11.
Boys basketball.
Two postponements for Catholic-PC gave it an open week.
The Hornets, 1-6, had two games postponed, Family Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Ascension Christian on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The next games for the Hornets will be Friday, Dec. 11, at West Feliciana, then Monday, Dec. 14, at False River.
Catholic-PC lost 60-37 to St. Martin’s on Dec. 3, then 51-37 to Christ Episcopal on Dec. 5.
False River has had four games in a row postponed.
The Gators, 0-2, return to play at Dunham on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Livonia, 0-4, returns to action on Dec. 14 at Baker.
The Wildcats did not fare well at the Dunham Tournament, dropping games to Dunham, 80-50; Family Christian, 52-35; and Lafayette Christian, 60-40.
Girls soccer.
Plaquemine handed Catholic-PC a 5-2 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Hornets, 0-3-1, also have a makeup match at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, with Division I Walker. The match was postponed from Dec. 3.
Livonia, 2-0, is scheduled to play Hammond at home at 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
Boys soccer.
Catholic-PC lost 4-0 to Port Allen on Monday to stand 0-4-1.
The Hornets had lost to 7-1 match to Port Allen on Dec. 2. Grant Landry scored a goal and Josh David had an assist.
The Hornets travel to Livonia for a 5 p.m. match on Dec. 11, then go on the road to play Liberty on Dec. 19.
Livonia was scheduled to play its first match of the season on the road at Plaquemine on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Wildcats will host Catholic-PC at the STEM Magnet Academy at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.