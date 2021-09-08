Richard Craig Lundy, born in DeQuincy, a native of Lottie, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the age of 59. Craig was an electrician by trade and was more commonly known on jobs by his nickname, “Hacksaw”. He was an avid LSU baseball and football fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Softball was a huge part of his early years, playing on a team, as well as for fun, with his four (4) brothers and dad. Craig had a huge heart and a special place for his family, easily recalling important dates (birthdays, anniversaries, etc.) and fond memories. He was always sure to check in on family, even when his own health was failing. A small religious service, for immediate family, was conducted on Thursday, September 2, 2021, by Deacon and long-time family friend, Ronnie Sagona. Interment followed this service in Cottonwood Cemetery in Lottie, LA. Craig is survived by his daughter, Megan Danielle Lundy, and step-daughter, Ashley Ellis; his grandchildren, Aleyah Bergeron, Luke Conway, Eli Conway, and Gabriel Harrington; and his beloved friend, Dorothy (“Dottie”) Lemoine. His brothers are Willie (Ed) Lundy and wife Alana, Allen (Dale) Lundy, Thomas (Stacy) Lundy and wife Chastidy, and Gerald (Matthew) Lundy. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Rayford Lundy, and his mother, Carolyn (Thomas) Lundy. Pallbearers were Scott Lundy, Brandon Lundy, Koty Lundy, Nicholas Roland, and Austin LaCour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Janell LaCombe Memorial Fund @ www.nells-angels.org, as Craig was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.
