The last time Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Holden completed softball seasons, both took home state championship trophies, in Division IV and Class B, respectively.
But COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, so both teams are looking to return to their state tournaments.
That route involved testing each other on Tuesday, which Holden won 12-2.
The Rockets, 2-1, scored 7 runs in the fourth inning to break open the game with the Hornets, 4-1.
Taylor Douglas led Holden, going 3-3 with two home runs and 2 RBIs. Gracie Duffy went 2-3 with an RBI and Taylor Barfield was 2-2 with 2 runs scored.
Joelle LeBlanc led the Hornets, going 1-2, while Maddie Jarreau was 1-3 with a run scored.
Holden led 5-0 after the third inning, but Catholic-PC scored twice.
Joelle LeBlanc and Maddie Jarreau opened the fourth with consecutive singles to right field. Blaire Bizette reached on a fielder’s choice that got LeBlanc out.
An infield error on Taylor Bonaventure’s ground ball allowed both runners to score.
But Holden used a homer and four base hits to score 7 runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Bizette took the loss, going 3 innings and only 6 runs on 8 hits. Rebecca Frey came in to pitch one inning, giving up 6 runs on 5 hits.
Anna Hutchinson got the win for Holden in five innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and striking out 3.