Two prominent Pointe Coupee Parish officials are at odds over two proposed House bills that address marijuana use.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe and Sheriff Rene Thibodaux both said they have agreed to disagree on marijuana legislation.
House Bill 625 by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, would set the maximum penalty at $100 for any possession up to a half-ounce of marijuana. The bill passed 67-25 in the House, and goes to the Senate for a final vote.
The existing law allows for fines up to $300 or 15 days in jail on the first conviction.
House Bill 391 by Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, would allow patients to purchase up to 71 grams – or 2.5 ounces – of raw marijuana every two weeks for medicinal use.
The law now allows for liquid or chewable forms of marijuana.
The House approved Tanner’s bill 73-26 on Monday. It also goes to the Senate for a vote.
Both men have taken a passionate stand on marijuana issues.
“We’ve just decided that we agree to disagree,” Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said he’s more open to the medicinal use, but as a former DARE officer for 11 years, he’s adamantly opposed to a reduced penalty for possession.
“In my last year as a DARE officer two years ago, I had students bold enough to raise their hands to me that they’ve tried marijuana – and I was in a police uniform,” he said.
“As much as 65 percent say they’ve tried it, and they’re only in eighth grade.
“It’s a gateway drug,” Thibodeaux said. “They may eventually resort to crystal meth or heroin, and people can’t get off of that.”
LaCombe, D-Fordoche, said cases for marijuana possession come at a lofty price tag for the court system and ultimately the taxpayers.
“We have felons -- murderers, rapists and burglars – who are awaiting trial while we go through all the judicial work for marijuana cases,” he said.
“I don’t think we need to spend upward of $15,000 in taxpayer money for something that will carry a fine of only $250.
“As a prosecutor, I’ve seen how it clogs up the jails and holds up the judicial system,” Lacombe said.
“Rene and I are cousins, and I love him, but we disagree on this.”
LaCombe said he has another reason for reduced fines, particularly for expansion of medicinal marijuana, which would expand its use beyond the hemp-based oil.
Marijuana would prove far safer than opioids for cancer and ALS patients in their final stage of life.
“I spent 20 years working with cancer patients, seeing these things. I’ve seen my own mother deal with it and people on huge amounts of opioids,” LaCombe said.
“I cannot see people in hospice or those with debilitating diseases and underlying pain having to suffer just because it’s illegal.
“It’s sad to think some people have to resort to back alleys and possibly risk their life by going to shady drug dealers for marijuana just to keep their loved one out of pain,” he said.
Thibodeaux said he has no opposition to the use of medicinal marijuana to comfort terminally ill patients.
He said he remains concerned it may wind up in the wrong hands.
“I’m all for medicinal marijuana, but it has to be for a really legitimate reason,” he said. “But putting it on the streets destroys our communities and our youth.”