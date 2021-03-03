Two Livonia pitchers combined to no-hit White Castle as a mountain of walks led to a 19-0 win Feb 25.
Cierra Hendricks got the win, going 2 innings and striking out 2. Macy Bergeron pitched the third inning, striking out 3.
Livonia took a 10-0 lead in the top of the first, loading the bases on three walks then Cierra Hendricks and Bryanna Rodriguez drew walks for a 2-0 lead.
Hannah Juge reached on an infield error and Lexie Edwards and Cierra Hendricks scored. Savanah David was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Tia Ransom drew a walk to make it 5-0.
Adelyn Bonaventure’s ground-out scored Juge. Olivia Guidroz walked to load the bases and Anna Hendricks walked to score David to make it 7-0. Edwards walked to load the bases and Ransom scored on a wild pitch. Cierra Hendricks reached on an outfield error and Anna Hendricks scored for a 9-0 game.
Bryanna Rodriguez made it 10-0 with an RBI double.
Five Gators had 2 RBIs each: Adelyn Bonaventure, Gracie Garrett, Cierra Hendricks, Hannah Juge and Bryanna Rodriquez.
Livonia 7, St. Joseph 6
Olivia Guidroz was 5 for 5 to lead Livonia’s 20-hit attack over St. Joseph and win its first game of the season on Feb. 23.
Livonia led 5-4 in the top of the seventh when it added two runs. Bryanna Rodriguez singled, Hannah Juge walked and Savanah David singled to load the bases.
Cierra Hendricks doubled to left field to score Rodriguez and Juge.
St. Joseph’s cut the lead to 7-6 on Kate Thibodaux’s RBI double and Claire Lazaroe’s RBI single.
Livonia pitcher Macy Bergeron got three consecutive outs on three ground-outs, two back to the mound, to seal the win.
Cierra Hendricks tried to match Guidroz, going 4-4, with a double and triple, and 2 RBIs. Anna Hendricks also went 3-5 with 3 RBIs.
Also getting 2 hits were Lexie Edwards, 2-3 and RBI; Rodriguez, 2-4 and RBI; and Juge, 2-3.
Bergeron was the winning pitcher. She allowed 13 hits and 6 runs in 7 innings, striking out 6.
Beau Chene 15, Livonia 0
Pitcher Mallory Pitre struck out 8 in three innings as Beau Chene topped Livonia in a no-hitter in their District 6-4A opener on Monday.
Beau Chene jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
Pitre and teammate Addison Arward each went 3-3 with Arward driving in 4 runs and Pitre getting 3 RBIs.
Livonia’s Macy Bergeron took the loss in three innings, allowing 15 runs on 14 hits and striking out 1.
Covington 10, Livonia 3
Covington broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fifth, going on to beat Livonia 10-3 at the Robbie Spangler Classic in Denham Springs.
An error scored three of the four runs. Livonia had tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
Macy Bergeron was 2-3 with 2 RBIs and a home run for Livonia. Bryanna Rodriguez was 1-3 with an RBI.
Pitcher Meghan Michel got the win for Covington, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and striking out 4.
Bergeron took the loss, going 6 innings and giving up 10 runs on 11 hits with 3 strikeouts.
Central Lafourche 4, Livonia 3.
Central Lafourche got a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to top Livonia at the Denham Springs tournament.
Livonia tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh on Bryanna Rodriguez’s single to right field, scoring Olivia Guidroz who led off the inning reaching on an error.
In the bottom half of the inning, two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases for the Trojans and Kyliegh Loupe singled to bring in two runs.
Kinslee Ross got the win for Central Lafourche in 6 2/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits, striking out 7.
Macy Bergeron took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits with 2 strikeouts.
Bryanna Rodriguez was 3-4 with 2 RBIs for Livonia.
False River
Eunice 16, False River 6.
Alexis Ortego drove in 5 runs on 3 hits, leading Eunice on Feb. 26.
False River scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut Eunice’s lead to 11-6.
Doubles by Hailey Sparks and Emma Patin, a fielder’s choice by Christina Mayer and an error on a ball put in play by Hannah Schexnaildre accounted for the scoring.
Analese Reed took the loss for False River, going 4 innings and allowing 13 runs on 9 hits, striking out 4. Jenna Parks came on in the fourth, giving up 3 runs.
Caroline Vienne got the win for Eunice in 5 innings, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits, striking out 3.
Sparks was 2-3 with 2 RBIs for False River. Mayer was 1-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored. Patin also was 1-3 with an RBI and a run.
West Feliciana 12, False River 4.
West Feliciana scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to break open a 5-3 contest.
Winning pitcher Elise Lamartiniere went 5 1/3 innings for the Saints, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits and striking out 7.
Jenna Parks took the loss for the Gators in six innings, allowing 12 runs on 22 hits while striking out two.
Lamartiniere also led West Feliciana at the plate, going 5 for 5.
Hailey Sparks was 1-3 with an RBI for the Gators, while Christina Mayer went 2-3. Hannah Schexnaildre and Emma Patin also had RBIs.
CATHOLIC-PC
Catholic-PC 4, Loreauville 1
Catholic-PC rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take the lead in the second inning enroute to the victory Feb. 27.
Gracie Gunter’s single and Rebecca Frey’s double drove in two runs for a 2-1 lead.
Gunter and Frey each went 2-3 with an RBI. Taylor Bonaventure also went 1-3 with an RBI.
Barbe 10, Catholic-PC 0
Barbe scored 5 runs in the top of the third and went on to top Catholic-PC 10-0 at the St. Thomas More Tournament in Lafayette on Feb. 27.
Blaire Bizette, Taylor Bonaventure and Julia Guerin each were 1-3 for the Hornets.
Sarah David was 1-3 with 3 RBIs for Barbe. Kiley Dehart went 3-4 with 2 RBIs.
Ayanna Malvo got the win in 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 4.
Morgan Landry took the loss for Catholic-PC in 3 1/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on 8 hits and striking out 2. Rebecca Frey came on to pitch 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit.
St. Thomas More 5, Catholic-PC 3.
Hannah Parker went 2-4 with 4 RBIs to lead St. Thomas More to the win on Feb. 25.
Emmie Dowdy got the win in four innings of work, allowing four hits and three runs. Ava Prejean went 3 innings, striking out 5.
Morgan Landry took the loss for the Hornets, giving up 9 hits and five runs over six innings, striking out four. Rebecca Frey threw one inning in relief.
Hanna Dugas went 1-3 with an RBI and run scored, while Joelle LeBlanc was 1-4 with an RBI and a home run.
Catholic-PC 9, Teurlings 1.
Catholic-PC scored 5 runs in the third inning, including Maddie Jarreau’s home run, enroute to a 9-1 win.
Jarreau opened the third with a solo homer. Blaire Bizette doubled, scoring on Taylor Bonaventure’s single.
Haley Melancon reached on an error and Hannah Dugas drove a double that scored Bonaventure and Melancon.
Julia Guerin’s bloop single to center field brought in Dugas.
Dugas also hit a home run in the fifth. She finished 3-4 with 3 RBIs.
Jarreau and Bonaventure each went 2-4 with 2 RBIs, while Bizette and Julia Guerin each went 2-3 with an RBI.
The Hornets’ Morgan Landry got the win, going seven innings and giving up only 1 run on 4 hits, striking out 8.
Losing pitcher Kristyn Lormand went 6 innings, allowing 9 runs on 12 hits.