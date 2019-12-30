OFFENSIVE MVP:
Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC
DEFENSIVE MVP:
Donovan Green, Opelousas
Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR:
David Simoneaux, Catholic-PC
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR – Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic; Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic; Juwan Milburn, North Central; Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC
TE – Spencer Lacoste, Catholic-PC
OL – Reed Lambert, Catholic-PC; Luke Torres, Catholic-PC; Evan Bergeron, Westminster; Trey Carriere, Opelousas Catholic; Xavier Jackson, Opelousas Catholic
QB – Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
RB – Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC; Landon Devillier, Westminster; Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
ATHLETE – Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP
RETURN SPECIALIST – Hunter Brown, St. Edmund
PLACE KICKER – Drew Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Michael Monier, Sacred Heart-VP; Nikembe Johnson, North Central; Will Dunham, Catholic-PC; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic
LB – Spencer Lacoste, Catholic-PC; Aaron Beatty, Catholic-PC; Evan Veillon, Sacred Heart-VP; Jack Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic; Hayden Smith, St. Edmund
DB – Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund; Drew Sebastien, Opelousas Catholic; Nick Carriere, Catholic-PC; Micah Cifreo, Catholic-PC; Landon Devillier, Westminster; Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC
PUNTER – Tyler Clark, Opelousas Catholic
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
WR – Tyler Perron, Sacred Heart-VP; Cade Theriot, Opelousas Catholic; Jalen Wilson, North Central; Chayse Buriege, Catholic-PC; Nikembe Johnson, North Central
TE – Easton Coleman, St. Edmund
OL – Landry Lafleur, Sacred Heart-VP; Donovan Green, Opelousas Catholic; Shawn Woods, Westminster; Andrew Bonaventure, Catholic-PC; Aaron Bender, Westminster; Connor Diaz, St. Edmund
QB – Aiden Vosburg, Catholic-PC; Aaron Johnson, North Central
RB – Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC; Micah Cifreo, Catholic-PC; Caleb Rubin, Opelousas Catholic; Kieran Davis, St. Edmund
RS – Xavier Redding, Westminster
PK – Cameron Decoteau, Catholic-PC
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Bryce Vidrine, St. Edmund; Shawn Woods, Westminster; Xavier Jackson, Opelousas Catholic; Brandon Riddle, Catholic-PC
LB – Terry Hills, North Central; Aaron Bender, Westminster; Ethan Fourrier, Opelousas Catholic; Tanner Cormier, St. Edmund; Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP
DB – Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic; Ethan Karonika, Sacred Heart-VP; Zach Bacilla, Westminster; Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic; Chayse Bouriege, Catholic-PC
P – Connor Guillory, Westminster