Every time Matthew Langlois got the ball, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee fans knew some defensive player would probably miss him and there was the possibility of a touchdown.
Opponents got no respite against the Hornet defense as Langlois got in on his share of tackles and turned interceptions into touchdowns.
For his dominating role on both sides of the ball, leading Catholic-PC to the District 5-1A title, district coaches gave the senior the rare honor of being both the offensive and defensive most valuable player in all-district voting.
The LSU commitment received a total of five honors in the coaches’ voting. Langlois also was named first team running back, first team defensive back and first team kick returner.
On offense, Langlois rushed for 963 yards on 90 carries (10.7-yard average) and 18 touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 85 yds (21.3-yard average) and one touchdown.
On defense, Langlois also was an offensive threat, returning four interceptions and a fumble for touchdowns, including the game winner as time expired to top Sacred Heart 28-22.
Langlois was one of 14 Catholic-PC players named to the all-district team. Five teammates also made the first team.
Andrew Bonaventure also had the honor of being named to the first team as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
On offensive he helped lead the blocking for Langlois, while on defense he had 53 tackles and 31 assists.
Cole Walker was a first team selection as an offensive lineman while Cameron Decoteau was the first team kicker.
A trio of Hornets made the first team defense and the second-team offense.
Spencer Lacoste was a first team linebacker with 55 tackles and 22 assists, while also being named second team offensive lineman.
Hunter Beard also was a first team linebacker with 27 tackles and 12 assists and second team running back selection.
Aiden Vosburg made the first team as a defensive back and second team at quarterback.
Three more Catholic-PC players received double honors in the coaches’ voting. Andrew Jewell made the second team offense at running back and second team defense at defensive back.
Matthew Morrison was a second team offensive lineman and honorable mention defensive lineman.
Jackson Jewell was a second team defensive lineman and honorable mention offensive lineman.
Other Hornets named to the All-5-1A second team were Adam Cifreo, wide receiver; Landon Frey, linebacker.; Baylor Norwood, linebacker; and Hayden Elliott, defensive back.