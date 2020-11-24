Senior night and live music from former high school band members brought Livonia jubilation for the regular season finale, but Breaux Bridge struck a sour note for the Wildcats.
Three touchdowns in the second quarter put Breaux Bridge past Livonia for a lead that the Tigers held the rest of the game for a 22-20 win in District 6-4A action Friday, Nov. 20, at The Jungle.
The loss did not dampen playoff hopes for Livonia. The Wildcats head into post-season action at 7 p.m. Friday against Huntington at the Independence Bowl Stadium in Shreveport.
LHS trailed 22-7 at halftime but showed no signs of quitting in the second half.
Avery Walker connected with Treylin Whaley for two touchdowns in the second quarter that cut the Breaux Bridge lead to two points.
Walker finished 9 for 18 for 123 yards.
He tossed a 17-yarder to Whaley with 6:54 left in the third stanza, but the Wildcats came up short on a two-point conversion.
A 12-yard pass to Torrence Gremillion and a pass interference call against the Tigers helped the Wildcats on field position for the TD. Whaley finished with five receptions for 77 yards.
Livonia maintained its momentum in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats held back BBHS in Tiger territory.
LHS regained possession and used a few short gains that opened the gate for Whaley to score on a 5-yard pass from Walker with 7:23 left in the game.
“I’m not going to make excuses … we had some missed opportunities that really backed us in the corner,” head coach Josh Laborde said.
“But in the second half, I had thirty-five guys who were limping, busted and bruised, but if there’s anything to take away from this is that this group of small guys playing 4A football didn’t quit.”
Livonia led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter when Torrence Gremillion scored on a 56-yard interception return six minutes into the game.
Alex Bonds made the extra-point kick and had five punts for 205 yards.
A Brandon Boyd’s interception return, along with a 22-yard scamper and 1-yard sneak by Kohen Boyd put the Tigers ahead 22-0 at the half.
Breaux Bridge chalked 210 yards on 43 carries. The Tiger defense held Livonia rushing to 25 yards.
SHREVEPORT-BOUND
The No. 24-seeded Wildcats head to Shreveport for Class 4A playoff action Friday against No. 9 seed Huntington (5-1, 1-1).
The Raiders head into action on the heels of a 42-12 win over Franklin Parish. A 40-22 loss to Bastrop was the only blemish on the Huntington schedule.
Laborde considers the playoffs a fresh start.
“Everything in regular season is to seed you for this and that’s what it comes to at this point,” he said. “Now it’s not about what happened eight weeks ago or even two weeks ago – what’s coming up is all that matters.”
The Wildcats will do a walkthrough from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
“That’s one of the privileges of playing during Turkey Week,” he said. ‘We get together, see the boys, get what we need to be done and get to our families and spend the holiday like we should.”
Standouts for the Raiders include senior quarterback J’Rell Joseph, junior running back Demajah Riley, senior wide receiver Kenneth Richmond, junior wide receiver Nickolas Ellis, senior outside linebacker Tyrique Taylor, senior defensive end Quantavous Kemp and senior tackle Kinmarea Allen.
YARDSTICK
BB LIV
First Downs 17 7
Yards Rushing 43-210 20-25
Yards passing 80 123
Passes (C-A-HI) 8-19-3 9-10-1
Punts-avg. 3-35 5-45
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-55 5-30
SCORING SUMMARY
BB 0 22 0 0 -- 22
LIV 7 0 6 7 -- 20
LIV: Torrence Gremillion 56 interception return (Alex Bonds kick)
BB: Kohen Boyd 1 run (conversion failed)
BB: Brandon Boyd 42 interception return (Tanner Reed pass to Caleb Goodie)
BB: Kohen Boyd 22 run (Damian Duffy run)
LIV: Treylin Whaley 17 pass from Avery Walker (conversion failed)
LIV: Whaley 5 pass from Walker (Bonds kick)