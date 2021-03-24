Macy Bergeron struck out 9 of the 14 batters she faced to complete a no-hitter for Livonia against Port Allen.
Bergeron’s defense got 3 other outs, while she gave up only 1 walk. At the plate, she was 2-4 with an inside-the-park home run that brought in 2 RBIs.
Cierra Hendricks led Livonia at the plate, going 3-4 with 4 RBIs.
Livonia led 8-0 with it scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to take a four-inning win.
Highlighting the inning was an RBI-single and 3-RBI-single by Hendricks as the full Wildcat lineup went to the plate.
Other hitters for Livonia were Tia Ransom, 1-3 with 2 RBIs, and Bryanna Rodriguez, 1-2 with an RBI.
Jordyn Templeton also had 2 RBIs, while Olivia Guidroz and Anna Hendricks each had an RBI.
CATHOLIC-PC
Catholic-PC 12, Opelousas Catholic 3. Blaire Bizette pitched 7 innings and Rebecca Frey drove in 3 runs to lead the Hornets on March 16.
The Hornets took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Maddie Jarreau singled and scored from second base on an error.
Bizette then scored on Rebecca Frey’s sacrifice fly.
A third run came in the fourth inning when Haley Melancon doubled and later scored on an error.
Opelousas Catholic cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning, but Catholic-PC pushed its lead to 5-2 in the fifth.
Frey singled and scored on Isabel Guerin’s base hit. The Hornets loaded the bases and Melancon drew an RBI-walk.
The Hornets pushed their lead to 8-2 when Frey’s single scored Jarreau and Bizette scored on the throw. Guerin added an RBI-double.
The Hornets pushed their lead to 12-3 in the top of the seventh.
Jarreau had an RBI-double followed by Bizette’s two-run homer run. Bizette then scored on an error.
In 7 innings, Bizette gave up seven hits, three runs and struck out 6. She also was 2-4 with 2 RBIs.
Frey was 2-4 with her 3 RBIs and 2 stolen bases, while Guerin was 2-5 with 2RBIs. Jarreau was 3-4 with an RBI and 3 runs, and Melancon was 1-2 with an RBI.
FALSE RIVER
False River 19, Central Private 1. Central Private’s pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone March 16, but when they did throw a strike, False River let them know it.
The Gators scored 19 runs on 12 hits, while also scoring on a stolen base, passed balls and wild pitches in their District 6-1A opener.
False River took a 2-0 in the first inning when Haley Sparks and Christina Mayer drew walks. Sparks eventually scored on a passed ball and Mayer stole home.
Sparks hit a 2-run homer in the second and Jordan Dauthier added an RBI-double and 5-0 lead.
Central Private’s lone run came in the second, when Alli Nolen singled and scored on an error on Amelia Armand’s base hit.
Averie Neal’s RBI-sacrifice fly and Emma Patin’s RBI-single added two more runs in the third for False River.
The Gators picked up five more runs in the fourth, with Hannah Schexnaildre singling, stealing two bases, then scoring on Parks’ single. Parks scored on a wild pitch, Neal scored on a passed ball and two more runs scored on an error.
False River put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fifth inning.
With the bases loaded, an infield hit drove in a run and another run came in on a throwing error.
Patin followed with an RBI-single and Sparks with a two-run single. Sparks scored on Mayer’s infield hit and later scored on a wild pitch.
Parks got the win, giving up 1 run on 5 hits and striking out 8.
Sparks was 2-2 with 4 RBIs, 4 runs and 2 stolen bases.
Mayers 3-3 with 2 RBIs, 3 runs and 2 stolen bases, while Patin was 3-3 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs.
Parks was 2-4 with an RBI and 3 runs; Dauthier, 2-5 and an RBI; and Neal, 1-3 with an RBI.
Holden 13, False River 4. Leading 6-4, Holden scored 2 runs in the fifth inning and 4 runs in the sixth to pull away from False River.
The Gators took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jordan Dauthier’s RBI-single. Holden tied it 1-1 in the third then went up 7-1 with 6 runs in the fourth inning.
False River cut the deficit to 7-4 with 3 runs in the fifth inning.
Christina Mayer singled to score Analese Reed, who had also singled. An infield error brought in two more runs.
Jenna Parks took the loss in 6 innings, allowing 13 runs on 16 hits and striking out 1.
Dauthier was 1-3 with an RBI, and Mayer was 1-4 with an RBI.