Guy Blanchard thought about getting back into coaching when Livonia football coach Josh LaBorde called.
But LaBorde had to sweeten the invite, and the Wildcats not only have an associate head coach and defensive coordinator, but a new softball coach.
When Laborde called about joining his football staff, Blanchard said his response was, “This is intriguing.”
But it had been four years since Blanchard had coached and he was involved with his son and daughter playing baseball and softball.
It took a second call and challenge of improving the softball program to bring Blanchard onboard.
“It was too good an opportunity,” Blanchard said.
It was a chance “to add head softball coach to my résumé …. and work with someone I love and trust.”
“I missed the kids, the coaches, the Friday nights. I miss the grind, the 16-hour days,” he added.
While football is occupying his time now, Blanchard said he is starting the process to address the softball program.
A letter is drafted, he said, and soon will go out to students and team members who saw their season cut short in March due to COVID-19.
Blanchard said he plans on meeting with the STEM Magnet principal to open the door to any interested athletes.
A long-range goal is to have junior varsity and freshman teams, Blanchard said, but the first step will be to develop a varsity schedule.
“The potential is here to build it up,” he said.
Blanchard has his philosophy on what a softball team needs to be successful.
“You need to be good up the middle defensively, pitcher, catcher, shortstop, second base into center field,” Blanchard said.
He also subscribes to the softball idea that “Pitching will beat hitting.”
Blanchard also has a standard for what he wants from his softball staff – “They must love working with the kids, love teaching. There’s a difference between knowing the game of softball being able to teach and correct players.”