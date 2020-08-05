Antonio Broadway, who served as athletic director and coached numerous sports at False River Academy, announced his resignation last week.
Broadway accepted a job as basketball coach at East St. John, a Class 5A school in Reserve.
“I wasn’t looking for another job, but they came to me with a good offer,” Broadway said.
“I met a lot of good people and I enjoyed my time at False River, but it’s a dream job to coach for a 5A school.”
Broadway joined the False River faculty in December 2017 when he replaced Gregg Morris as boys basketball coach at midseason.
He also coached girls basketball, boys and girls track and field, and boys and girls cross country.
Broadway also launched the “Battle on False River” basketball tournament, a Thanksgiving week hoop extravaganza, during the 2018 season.
Eleven teams participated in last year’s event.
Emily Torres will take over the helm as girls basketball coach.
A new boys coach has not yet been announced.
Baseball coach William Breland will take the job as athletic director, while Nathan Sarkissian will oversee middle school athletics.
Broadway will join an East St. John basketball program that finished its 2019-20 season 12-18 overall and 5-7 in district.