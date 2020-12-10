SHREVEPORT – Calvary Baptist used a big-play offense to set up its scoring and oust Catholic High of Pointe Coupee 48-16 from the Division IV playoffs on Dec. 4.
The Hornets led 10-7 with 4:00 left in the second quarter after Matthew Langlois returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown and Cameron Decoteau kicked a 31-yard field goal.
But the Hornets lost quarterback Aiden Vosburg to a collarbone injury and had to adjust their offense.
Calvary quarterback Landry Liddy completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Wallace and Joseph Wilson scored on an 8-yard run for a 21-10 halftime lead.
The Cavaliers scored twice in the third and fourth quarters to extend their lead.
The Hornets’ last points came early in the fourth quarter when Connor Achee connected with Langlois for a 66-yard touchdown pass.
Liddy was 16 of 29 for 351 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Cavaliers, 8-2, who now host Southern Lab on Friday, Dec. 11, in a semifinal game.
Catholic-PC ends the season at 7-3.
Wilson had 71 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns to go with 3 receptions for 29 yards and one TD.
Wallace also had 8 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Langlois led Catholic-PC with 71 yards on 18 carries and 4 receptions for 97 yards. He also completed a pass for 26 yards.
Hunter Beard added 56 yards on 17 carries. Before his injury,
Vosburg had 32 yards on 6 carries and 2 of 2 passing for 24 yards.
Achee was 2 of 4 passing for 73 yards and one TD.
“It was a huge blow when Aiden came out,” Catholic-P coach David Simoneaux said. “It limited our offense. But the kids kept plugging. I still felt we were in it for a long time.
“Credit the defense for continuing to hold them in check for a lot of the second quarter.
“I’m just proud of our staff and kids for making the most out of it,” Simoneaux said. “The early part of the season was so adverse with the injuries.
“I’m proud of the way we pulled it all together and had an outstanding year, a district title and the second round of the playoffs.”