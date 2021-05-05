Catholic High of Pointe Coupee qualified four athletes in six events the Class 1A State Track Meet at the Class 1A Region II Track Meet held April 29 in New Iberia.
Like they did at the District 5-1A Track Meet, Troyana Pichon and Matthew Langlois both won the 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively
Pichon won a 12.90 in the 100 meters and 26.77 in the 200 meters.
Langlois won the 100 meters in 11.30 and 200 meters in 23.02.
They will be joined by Layla Clement, who took second in the 3200 meters in 13:18.21. Clement also was fourth in the 1600 meters at 6:07.04.
Catholic-PC’s Allie Moreau also qualified for the state meet with her third-place finish in the long jump at 16-0. She also was ninth in the triple jump at 31-2½.
The top three athletes in the individual events and top three relays advance to the Class 1A State Track Meet on Thursday at LSU in Baton Rouge.
In the team standings, the Hornet girls team finished sixth with 38 points. Highland Baptist won with 88.
The Hornets boys team was 10th with 21 points. Highland Baptist also won with 87 points.
Among other Catholic-PC competitors, Ranisha Price was ninth in the 200 meters (32.22) and Reese Morrison was ninth in the 1600 meters (7:25.73).
In the triple jump, Lauren Webre was seventh (31-6).
For the boys team, Ryan Morel had a pair of eight-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:39.91) and 3200 meters (12:30.69).
Landon Frey took sixth in the 400 meters (56.73).
In the 4X200 relay, the Hornet team of Frey, John Breaud, D.J. Manchester and Hunter Beard was 10th (1:40.20).