Blaire Bizette struck out 15 but did as much damage at the plate with a 3-run home run as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee opened the Division IV playoffs with an 8-1 win over Highland Baptist on Monday.
The No. 2 seeded Hornets, 22-7, advance to the quarterfinals against No. 8 Central Catholic of Morgan City at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hornet Park.
Highland Baptist ends the season 10-6.
Leading 1-0 on Taylor Bonaventure’s RBI-double in the first inning, Catholic-PC scored six runs in the third inning.
Rebecca Frey reached on an error on her bunt and Joelle LeBlanc walked to set up Bizette’s home run.
Bonaventure reached on an error and Isabel Guerin doubled. Both scored on Maddie Jarreau’s double.
Haley Melancon rounded out the scoring with a base hit to bring in Jarreau.
The only hit Bizette allowed came in the fourth on a solo home run to Highland Baptist.
Besides Bizette’s homer, other hitters for the Hornets were: Bonaventure and Jarreau, each 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Melancon was 1-3 with an RBI.
Frey was 1-4 with 2 runs and 2 stolen bases. Guerin and Gracie Gunter each went 1-3.
Among other District 5-1A teams in the playoffs, No. 8 Opelousas Catholic beat No. 9 Ouachita Christian, 7-2; No. 7 Central Catholic of Morgan City beat No. 10 Sacred Heart, 4-2; and No. 11 St. Edmund lost to No. 6 Cedar Creek, 9-2.
Lakeshore 14, Livonia 0
Lakeshore scored 9 runs in the second inning and held Livonia to 2 hits in a 14-0 bi-district win in the Class 4A playoffs on Monday.
Livonia got base runners on in the second and third innings, as Tia Ransom and Olivia Guidroz got hits, respectively.
In the fourth inning, Tia Ransom walked, and Macy Bergeron’s pop fly was misplayed by the Lakeshore second baseman and Ransom made it to third.
Hannah Juge also walked in the fifth.
Bergeron took the loss for Livonia in 1 2/3 innings, allowing 12 runs, 8 hits and getting one strikeout. Cierra Hendricks pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 3 hits.
At the plate, Tia Ransom was 1-2 and Olivia Guidroz was 1-3.
Among other District 6-4A teams, No. 2 Beau Chene beat No. 31 Landry-Walker, 22-0; No. 16 Cecilia beat No. 17 South Lafourche, 17-7; and No. 8 Assumption beat No. 25 Breaux Bridge, 15-2.
Cavalry Baptist 14, False River 2
Hailey Sparks’ home run helped No. 16 False River take a 2-0 lead over Calvary Baptist, but the No. 1 seed in the Division IV playoffs came back Monday to score in every inning for a 14-2 win.
Cavalry Baptist, 23-6, plays the winner of No. 8 Opelousas Catholic.
False River, the District 6-1A champion, ends the season at 8-16.
Sparks led off the top of the first inning with a home run to left field.
Jordan Dauthier went to second on an outfielder’s choice on her fly ball. Analese Reed singled to center to score Dauthier.
But Calvary Baptist scored 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added a run in the second, 3 in the third and 6 in the fourth.
False River loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with two out when Christina Mayer singled, Dauthier walked, and Jenna Parks reached on an infield error.
The Gators stranded two base runners in the third after Dauthier singled to left and Emma Patin singled to right field.
Jenna Parks took the loss for False River in 4 innings, allowing 11 hits and 14 runs while striking out 2.
Sparks and Reed each went was 1-3 with an RBI, while Mayer was 2-3 and Patin was 1-2.