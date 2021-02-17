Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will be going to the Division IV girls state basketball playoffs, but the Hornets won’t have to go too far.
The Hornets, seeded 11th, travel to Plaquemine to face St. John, seeded No. 6 at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
“It feels good,” to be in the playoffs, said Joe Neal, coach of Catholic-PC.
“The girls have really worked hard this year and they’re playing their best basketball right now,” Neal said.
“Our defense has been leading us, forcing turnovers, taking away the passing lanes. That turns a 5-point lead into a 15-point lead in the blink of an eye.”
Catholic-PC will have to deal with J’Nyrai Kelly, St. John’s post player who will challenge the Hornets’ Troyana Pichon in rebounding, Neal said.
The backcourt of Isabel Guerin and Claire Rivet will be running the Hornet offense that has changed its tempo, Neal said.
“We’re pushing the ball upcourt as fast as we can,” he said.
Catholic-PC, 17-10, won 5 of its last 8 games, while St. John, 15-7, won only 3 of last 7 games.
“It’s been a long season,” he said, recalling pre-season workouts constrained by COVID-19 protocols.
“We couldn’t play defense, had to work on basketball drills and couldn’t scrimmage,” Neal said.
“We started the season slowly, had a few early losses, before finding our stride.”
Catholic-PC and St. John had five common opponents.
In comparison, St. John beat Dunham 39-24, while Catholic-PC lost to Dunham 33-27
Both teams lost to Division I St. Joseph of Baton Rouge, Catholic-PC by 54-28 and St. John, 63-52.
Catholic-PC split its series with Central Private, dropping a 51-49 game, the coming back to win 69-32. St. John swept Central Private by scores of 34-31 and 58-46.
Both Division IV teams swept their two-game series with False River, Catholic-PC by 73-24 and 63-24, while St. John won by 82-14 and 66-26 scores.
Both teams also beat Family Christian, Catholic-PC by a 64-56 score and St. John, 63-30.
Cancellations prevented St. John from meeting District 7A rival East Iberville, 20-5 and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, in the regular season.
Catholic-PC ‘s greatest number of wins came against Class 1A teams (6), followed by Class C (4) and Classes 4A and 2A (3 each).
St. John’s greatest number of wins was against Class 1A teams (9) and Class 3A (2).