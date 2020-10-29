NEW ROADS -- It took a few days of searching, but Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will have a game on Friday night.
The Hornets (2-2) will travel to Welsh for a nondistrict contest. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“Tickets are $10 at the gate. No one will be turned away as they have a large capacity stadium,” Coach David Simoneaux said.
The Greyhounds, of District 6-2A, are 0-3.
Last week, they fell to Class 2A powerhouse Notre Dame 41-7.
In three games, Welsh has scored only 16 points, while giving up 95.
Meanwhile, Catholic-PC is coming off a dramatic last-play win 28-22 over Sacred Heart.
Matthew Langlois returned an interception 66 yards as the clock ran out to give the Hornets the win.
He scored Catholic-PC’s other three touchdowns against Sacred Heart.
So far this season, Langlois has 545 yards on 49 carries and nine touchdowns.
Also available to the Hornets will be quarterback Aiden Vosburg. The senior saw limited action last week after hurting a knee in a preseason scrimmage.
The Hornets were originally scheduled to play District 5-1A rival Opelousas Catholic this week, but COVID-19 issues put the team on hold for two weeks.