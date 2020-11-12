Catholic High of Pointe Coupee is no stranger to the volleyball playoffs, but for Coach Meagan Meyers and her Hornets, the state tournament is new ground.
The Hornets open play at noon Thursday in the LHSAA Division V State Volleyball Tournament n Kenner.
No. 5 Catholic-PC (16-9) will play No. 4 Ascension Catholic (18-10), bringing in an eight-match winning streak.
“None on our varsity has been to the Pontchartrain Center,” said Meyers in her third year leading Catholic-PC. In her first two seasons, the Hornets reached the regional round.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, “It will be so different, with not as many people,” she said.
The quarterfinal contest will be a rematch of the two teams, who met in a non-district match to end the regular season.
District 5 champion Catholic-PC took a five-set match from District 3 champion Ascension Catholic, 22-25, 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 17-15.
Meyers said she does not expect the second meeting to be easier.
“We expect them to play just as hard. It will be an all-out battle,” Meyers said. “We’re both scrappy teams and we both want to move on to the semifinals.”
Catholic-PC has not lost to a Division V team this season, playing many higher division teams.
And it has taught the Hornets about their sport, according to Meyers.
“They’ve learned that it’s important to trust your team,” she said. “We’ve gotten better defensively every game. I think what has helped us in our win streak is due to our defensive play.”
But Meyers also knows what her team cannot do if it wants to advance to Friday’s semifinals.
“We can’t allow the type of leads we’ve allowed,” she said.
“At St. Michael, we started every set 0-10 then turned it around. We can’t put ourselves facing that type of deficit.”
Crucial to Catholic-PC’s offense will be outside hitters Tori Cameron and Blaire Bizette, she said.
“Tori’s shot selection and placement has helped us get to where we are,” Meyers said.
Cameron had 14 kills in the first-round playoff win over First Baptist Christian.
“Blaire has stepped up from last year and made major improvements in her game,” Meyers said. “Even other coaches have mentioned how much she has grown.”
The Hornets advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a three-set win Friday, Nov. 6, over No. 12 Northside Christian of Crowley.
The Hornets beat Northside Christian 25-19, 25-20, 25-14.
Ascension Catholic advanced to the state tournament by eliminating No. 20 Central Private, also from Catholic-PC’s District 5, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12.
Central Private upset No. 13 Crescent City in the opening rounds.
The Hornets opened the playoffs with a three-set win over No. 28 First Baptist Christian 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.