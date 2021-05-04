Catholic High of Pointe Coupee qualified four athletes in six events the Class 1A State Track Meet at the Class 1A Region II Track Meet held April 29 in New Iberia.
Like they did at the District 5-1A Track Meet, Troyana Pichon and Matthew Langlois both won the 100 meters and 200 meters, respectively
Pichon won a 12.90 in the 100 meters and 26.77 in the 200 meters.
Langlois won the 100 meters in 11.30 and 200 meters in 23.02.
They will be joined by Layla Clement, who took second in the 3200 meters in 13:18.21. Clement also was fourth in the 1600 meters at 6:07.04.
Catholic-PC’s Allie Moreau also qualified for the state meet with her third-place finish in the long jump at 16-0. She also was ninth in the triple jump at 31-2½.
The top three athletes in the individual events and top three relays advance to the Class 1A State Track Meet on Thursday at LSU in Baton Rouge.
In the team standings, the Hornet girls team finished sixth with 38 points. Highland Baptist won with 88.
The Hornets boys team was 10th with 21 points. Highland Baptist also won with 87 points.
Among other Catholic-PC competitors, Ranisha Price was ninth in the 200 meters (32.22) and Reese Morrison was ninth in the 1600 meters (7:25.73).
In the triple jump, Lauren Webre was seventh (31-6).
For the boys team, Ryan Morel had a pair of eight-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:39.91) and 3200 meters (12:30.69).
Landon Frey took sixth in the 400 meters (56.73).
In the 4X200 relay, the Hornet team of Frey, John Breaud, D.J. Manchester and Hunter Beard was 10th (1:40.20).
Class 1A Region II Track Meet
Girls 4 X 200m Relay
1 Merryville 1:52.97 1 (1) 10
2 Oberlin 1:55.03 1 (2) 8
3 Westminster 1:55.54 1 (3) 6
4 Grand Lake 1:56.36 1 (4) 4
5 Elton 2:00.20 2 (1) 2
6 Highland Baptist 2:02.55 1 (5) 1
7 Vermilion Catholic 2:03.39 2 (2)
8 North Central 2:08.14 2 (3)
9 Central Catholic 2:10.36 2 (4)
10 Sacred Heart 2:10.69 2 (5)
Boys 4 X 200m Relay
1 Hamilton Christian 1:33.78 1 (1) 10
2 St. Edmund 1:33.80 1 (2) 8
3 Vermilion Catholic 1:34.50 1 (3) 6
4 Oberlin 1:35.80 1 (4) 4
5 Westminster 1:36.63 2 (1) 2
6 Merryville 1:37.73 1 (5) 1
7 Grand Lake 1:38.15 1 (6)
8 Highland Baptist 1:38.44 2 (2)
9 North Central 1:38.83 2 (3)
10 Catholic High Point-Coupee 1:40.20 2 (4)
Girls 1600 Meters
1 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 5:56.80 10
2 Anderson, Ache' Covenant Christian 6:00.85 8
3 Eggers, Kate East Beauregard 6:02.80 6
4 Clement, Layla Catholic High-Point Coupee 6:07.04 4
5 Blissett, Emma Highland Baptist 6:36.50 2
6 Rainwater, Bailey Merryville 7:05.19 1
7 St. Blanc, Madi Hanson Memorial 7:17.01
8 Hardie, Brynn Grand Lake 7:25.58
9 Morrison, Reese Catholic High-Point Coupee 7:25.73
Boys 1600 Meters
1 Copper, Blaine Grand Lake 4:55.33 10
2 Olivier, Nicholas Westminster Christia 4:55.57 8
3 Blissett, Tyler Highland Baptist Chr 4:56.72 6
4 Sargent, Zane Hamilton Christian A 5:23.61 4
5 Lanclos, Brandon Westminster Christia 5:25.45 2
6 Manuel, Adam Oberlin 5:26.49 1
7 Johnson, Jesse Sacred Heart Ville P 5:26.57
8 Morel, Ryan Catholic High-Point Coupee 5:39.91
9 Pickens, Lucas Central Catholic 5:40.00
10 Giambrone, Christian Covenant Christian 5:45.62
11 Ogea, Jasper Grand Lake 5:46.26
Girls 100-meter Hurdles
1 Davis, Emily Covenant Christian 16.21 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Calais, Ava Claire Central Catholic 17.16 Nw 1 (2) 8
3 Mudd, Marcie Grand Lake 17.46 Nw 1 (3) 6
4 Hickman, Kailee Merryville 17.53 Nw 1 (4) 4
5 Dartez, Kinley Vermilion Catholic 18.55 Nw 1 (5) 2
6 Burchard, Victoria East Beauregard 18.73 Nw 1 (6) 1
7 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart Ville P 19.28 Nw 2 (1)
8 Davis, Destiny North Central 19.42 Nw 2 (2)
9 Chapman, Anna St. Edmund 20.68 Nw 2 (3)
10 Rutherford, Darian East Beauregard 21.11 Nw 2 (4)
Boys 110-meter Hurdles
1 Joseph, Jarworski Highland Baptist 17.33 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Dejean, Tyler Westminster 17.47 Nw 1 (2) 8
3 Davis, Kieran St. Edmund 17.95 Nw 2 (1) 6
4 Landry, Justin St. Edmund 18.39 Nw 1 (3) 4
5 Singleton, Chase East Beauregard 19.09 Nw 1 (4) 2
6 Doffoney, Zebeian Hamilton Christian A 19.36 Nw 2 (2) 1
7 Ardoin, Gavin Basile 19.38 Nw 2 (3)
8 Cane, Jamarey North Central 19.70 Nw 1 (5)
9 Rougeau, Rick Oberlin 19.82 Nw 2 (4)
Girls 100 Meters
1 Pichon, Troyanna Catholic High-Point Coupee 12.90 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 13.76 Nw 2 (1) 8
3 Broussard, Lanie Vermilion Catholic 13.78 Nw 1 (2) 6
4 Anderson, Kristan Oberlin 13.85 Nw 1 (3) 4
5 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart 13.91 Nw 2 (2) 2
6 Venissat, Blair Gueydan 14.03 Nw 1 (4) 1
7 Dupre, Mallory Covenant Christian 14.13 Nw 1 (5)
8 Peloquin, Chloe Oberlin 14.14 Nw 2 (3)
9 Johnson, Samantha Merryville 14.16 Nw 2 (4)
10 Hebert, Grace Vermilion Catholic 14.29 Nw 2 (5)
Boys 100 Meters
1 Langlois, Matthew Catholic High-Point Coupee 11.30 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Belton, Elijah Hamilton Christian 11.51 Nw 1 (2) 8
3 Bazar, Mikey Vermilion Catholic 11.63 Nw 1 (3) 6
4 Eaves, Dominique Oberlin 11.74 Nw 1 (4) 4
5 Gunner, Tyler Centerville 11.80 Nw 1 (5) 2
6 Coleman, Easten St. Edmund 11.82 Nw 2 (1) 1
7 Janes, Parker Westminster 11.86 Nw 2 (2)
8 Leblanc, Ethan Hanson Memorial 12.13 Nw 1 (6)
9 Bellow, Sherman Elton 12.21 Nw 2 (3)
10 Rubin, Caleb Opelousas Catholic 12.27 Nw 2 (4)
11 Semien, Malachi Oberlin 12.43 Nw 2 (5)
Girls 800 Meters
1 Anderson, Ache' Covenant Christian 2:35.08 1 (1) 10
2 Alvarez, Frida Basile 2:36.16 1 (2) 8
3 Goudeau, Ya'jaia North Central 2:38.06 1 (3) 6
4 Guarino, Meghan Vermilion Catholic 2:39.90 1 (4) 4
5 Amy, Betchina Westminster 2:41.98 1 (5) 2
6 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 2:46.33 1 (6) 1
7 Sanchez, Mayzee Highland Baptist 2:46.45 2 (1)
8 Champagne, Maegan Highland Baptist 2:46.88 2 (2)
9 Sweat, Cassidy East Beauregard 2:52.40 2 (3)
10 Wilson, Makaylia Merryville 2:54.07 2 (4)
11 Soileau, Emily Sacred Heart 2:58.89 2 (5)
12 Rainwater, Bailey Merryville 3:02.45 2 (6)
Boys 800 Meters
1 Welch, Owen Hamilton Christian 2:08.50 1 (1) 10
2 Guillory, Logan Basile 2:08.88 1 (2) 8
3 Mason, Neil Highland Baptist 2:09.14 1 (3) 6
4 Wisby, Frederick Merryville 2:18.58 2 (1) 4
5 Prudhomme, Dominic St. Edmund 2:19.87 2 (2) 2
6 Clark, Johnny Highland Baptist 2:20.22 1 (4) 1
7 Knott, Drew Westminster 2:21.18 1 (5)
8 Colbert, Tyrek Centerville 2:21.28 2 (3)
9 Case, Dominic Central Catholic 2:22.21 2 (4)
10 Copper, Blaine Grand Lake 2:26.51 1 (6)
Girls 4 X 100m Relay
1 Westminster 53.16 1 (1) 10
2 Oberlin 54.08 1 (2) 8
3 St. Edmund 54.66 2 (1) 6
4 Elton 54.81 1 (3) 4
5 Vermilion Catholic 55.18 1 (4) 2
6 North Central A 55.88 2 (2) 1
7 Grand Lake 56.45 1 (5)
8 Sacred Heart 58.31 2 (3)
9 East Beauregard 1:04.07 2 (4)
Boys 4 X 100m Relay
1 Vermilion Catholic 44.41 1 (1) 10
2 St. Edmund 44.95 1 (2) 8
3 Oberlin 45.34 1 (3) 6
4 Opelousas Catholic 45.60 2 (1) 4
5 East Beauregard 46.85 2 (2) 2
6 Merryville 46.93 1 (4) 1
7 Westminster 47.29 2 (3)
8 Grand Lake 50.06 2 (4)
Girls 400 Meters
1 Broussard, Lanie Vermilion Catholic 1:02.59 1 (1) 10
2 Hooper, Mekyah Merryville 1:03.73 1 (2) 8
3 Champagne, Madison Highland Baptist 1:03.99 1 (3) 6
4 Sonnier, Kyndal Grand Lake 1:05.45 1 (4) 4
5 Lalonde, Caroline Westminster 1:05.56 1 (5) 2
6 Lewis, Kaylie Merryville 1:06.18 1 (6) 1
7 Alvarez, Frida Basile 1:07.06 2 (1)
8 Compton, Madelyn Hanson Memorial 1:09.73 2 (2)
9 Folgeman, Brianna North Central 1:09.81 2 (3)
10 Cane, Cameron North Central 1:13.54 2 (4)
Boys 400 Meters
1 Joseph, Jarworski Highland Baptist 50.77 1 (1) 10
2 Elrod, Matthew Highland Baptist 52.18 1 (2) 8
3 Russell, Mason Hamilton Christian 53.31 1 (3) 6
4 Bailey, Drew Hamilton Christian 54.71 1 (4) 4
5 Brown, Gus St. Edmund 56.15 1 (5) 2
6 Frey, Landon Catholic High-Point Coupee 56.73 2 (1) 1
7 Johnson, Jesse Sacred Heart 56.81 2 (2)
8 Touchet, Brock Centerville 57.00 2 (3)
9 Young, Trace Centerville 57.92 2 (4)
10 Zaunbrecker, Kent Grand Lake 58.54 2 (5)
11 Wiltz, Kevin Opelousas Catholic 58.61 1 (6)
12 Gore, Jonah East Beauregard 1:00.94 2 (6)
Girls 300-meter Hurdles
1 Mahfouz, Madisen Merryville 48.60 1 (1) 10
2 Calais, Ava Claire Central Catholic 48.65 1 (2) 8
3 Davis, Emily Covenant Christian 51.52 1 (3) 6
4 Davis, Destiny North Central 53.91 1 (4) 4
5 Hickman, Kailee Merryville 54.89 1 (5) 2
6 Abshire, Dusti Highland Baptist 56.24 2 (1) 1
7 Mudd, Marcie Grand Lake 56.54 1 (6)
8 Bobb, Alyiah Westminster 58.07 2 (2)
9 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart 58.73 2 (3)
10 Breaux, Faith Highland Baptist 59.63 2 (4)
11 Gallien, Hillary East Beauregard 1:01.14 2 (5)
Boys 300-meter Hurdles
1 Cane, Jamarey North Central 42.32 1 (1) 10
2 Dejean, Tyler Westminster 43.28 1 (2) 8
3 Joseph, Jarworski Highland Baptist 43.73 2 (1) 6
4 Lyons, Seth Oberlin 45.64 1 (3) 4
5 Williams, Demarius Oberlin 46.85 2 (2) 2
6 Halligan, Dallas Hanson Memorial 47.69 2 (3) 1
7 Doffoney, Zebeian Hamilton Christian A 48.45 1 (4)
8 Coleman, Easten St. Edmund 49.27 2 (4)
9 Reed, Aidan Vermilion Catholic 49.40 2 (5)
10 Whittington, Gavin Westminster 55.22 1 (5)
Girls 200 Meters
1 Pichon, Troyanna Catholic High Point 26.77 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Sensley, Brianna Highland Baptist 28.07 Nw 1 (2) 8
3 Broussard, Lanie Vermilion Catholic 28.22 Nw 1 (3) 6
4 Venissat, Blair Gueydan 29.02 Nw 2 (1) 4
5 Sonnier, Kyndal Grand Lake 29.21 Nw 1 (4) 2
6 Willis, Raven Oberlin 29.61 Nw 1 (5) 1
7 Lemoine, Kayley Elton 30.39 Nw 1 (6)
8 Bowie, Johnise Centerville 30.42 Nw 2 (2)
9 Price, Ranisha Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 32.22 Nw 2 (3)
Boys 200 Meters
1 Langlois, Matthew Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 23.02 Nw 1 (1) 10
2 Janes, Parker Westminster 23.42 Nw 2 (1) 8
3 Bazar, Mikey Vermilion Catholic 23.62 Nw 1 (2) 6
4 Gunner, Tyler Centerville 23.94 Nw 1 (3) 4
5 Eaves, Dominique Oberlin 24.43 Nw 1 (4) 2
6 Richard, Logan Hamilton Christian 24.52 Nw 2 (2) 1
7 Mitchell, Dillon Centerville 24.53 Nw 2 (3)
8 Bailey, Alexander Grand Lake 24.62 Nw 1 (5)
9 Dartez, Saul Vermilion Catholic 24.76 Nw 1 (6)
10 Crayton, Gage Basile 24.82 Nw 2 (4)
11 George, Kaleb St. Edmund 24.82 Nw 2 (5)
Girls 3200 Meters
1 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 13:16.09 10
2 Clement, Layla Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 13:18.21 8
3 Eggers, Kate East Beauregard 13:48.81 6
4 Nicholson, Lillian Highland Baptist 14:09.96 4
5 Blissett, Emma Highland Baptist 14:54.35 2
6 Rainwater, Bailey Merryville 15:23.16 1
7 Coody, Madison Merryville 16:37.33
Boys 3200 Meters
1 Blissett, Tyler Highland Baptist 10:58.91 10
2 Olivier, Nicholas Westminster 11:25.42 8
3 Melancon, Owen Westminster 11:43.28 6
4 Mason, Neil Highland Baptist 11:46.45 4
5 Manuel, Adam Oberlin 12:18.17 2
6 Menard, Noah Hamilton Christian 12:27.66 1
7 Hightower, Walker Grand Lake 12:29.10
8 Morel, Ryan Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 12:30.69
9 Giambrone, Christian Covenant Christian 12:49.00
10 Pickens, Lucas Central Catholic 12:54.88
11 Ogea, Jasper Grand Lake 13:15.95
12 Summerlin, Blake St. Edmund 14:51.63
Girls 4 X 400m Relay
1 Merryville 4:26.20 10
2 Highland Baptist 4:33.31 8
3 Basile 4:33.70 6
4 Westminster Christia 4:34.38 4
5 North Central 4:52.41 2
6 Grand Lake 4:59.27 1
7 Vermilion Catholic 5:10.04
8 East Beauregard 5:14.74
Boys 4 X 400m Relay
1 Highland Baptist 3:36.80 1 (1) 10
2 Hamilton Christian 3:42.55 1 (2) 8
3 St. Edmund 3:45.08 1 (3) 6
4 Basile 3:45.41 1 (4) 4
5 North Central 3:46.39 2 (1) 2
6 Westminster 3:52.60 2 (2) 1
7 Grand Lake 3:57.79 1 (5)
8 Oberlin 4:05.73 2 (3)
9 Central Catholic 4:50.81 2 (4)
Boys High Jump
1 Boudreaux, Gabe Grand Lake 6' 8" 10
2 Leviere, Kamron Opelousas Catholic 6' 3" 8
3 Singleton, Chase East Beauregard 6' 0" 6
4 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Catholic 5' 10" 4
5 Brown, Dylan Merryville 5' 10" 2
6 Trahan, Luke St. Edmund 5' 8" 1
7 Boyd, Peja Hamilton Christian 5' 4"
Girls High Jump
1 Mahfouz, Madisen Merryville 4' 11" 10
2 Broussard, Lanie Vermilion Catholic 4' 10" 8
3j Hooper, Mekyah Merryville 4' 10" 6
4 Pillaro, Hilary Hanson Memorial 4' 9" 3
4 Cox, Ella Grand Lake 4' 9" 3
6 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 4' 9" 1
7 Davis, Emily Covenant Christian 4' 8"
8 Champagne, Teagan Westminster 4' 8"
9 Jones, Anna Vermilion Catholic 4' 8"
Boys Pole Vault
1 Bailey, Kobie East Beauregard 11' 0" 10
2 Uze, John Hanson Memorial 10' 0" 8
3 Bourque, Eric Vermilion Catholic 9' 6" 6
4 Brown, Gus St. Edmund 9' 6" 4
5 Chassion, Jack Oberlin 8' 6" 2
6 Knott, Drew Westminster 8' 6" 1
7 Sonnier, Arden Westminster 8' 0"
8 Vigo, Ian Grand Lake 7' 6"
9 Miller, Dylan St. Edmund 7' 0"
Girls Pole Vault
1 Peloquin, Chloe Oberlin 8' 0" 10
2 Champagne, Maegan Highland Baptist Chr 7' 6" 8
3 Sparks, Allison Westminster Christia 7' 0" 6
4 Reeves, Alexis Oberlin 6' 0" 4
5 Champion, Samantha Grand Lake 5' 6" 2
Boys Long Jump
1 Belton, Elijah Hamilton Christian 21' 9.50 Nw 10
2 Liggans, Myles Highland Baptist 21' 8" Nw 8
3 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Catholic 21' 0" Nw 6
4 Savoy, Mckennis North Central 20' 9" Nw 4
5 Leviere, Kamron Opelousas Catholic 20' 5" Nw 2
6 Fontenot, Alex St. Edmund 20' 2" Nw 1
7 Scott, Antoine Hamilton Christian 19' 8" Nw
8 Hill, Amarion Merryville 19' 5" Nw
9 Leblanc, Ethan Hanson Memorial 19' 2" Nw
10 Meyers, Caiden Covenant Christian 18' 3.50 Nw
11 Jones, Kylyn Highland Baptist 17' 11" Nw
12 Cotton, Jeremhia Oberlin 13' 7" Nw
Girls Long Jump
1 Sensley, Brianna Highland Baptist 16' 8.25 Nw 10
2 Lewis, Kaylie Merryville 16' 6.75 Nw 8
3 Moreau, Allie Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 16' 0" Nw 6
4 Lejeune, Henley Basile 15' 8" Nw 4
5 Arvie, Aaliyah Westminster 15' 6.50 Nw 2
6 Nichols, Treonia Oberlin 15' 6.50 Nw 1
7 Hamer, Lucy Central Catholic 15' 4.25 Nw
8 Pillaro, Hilary Hanson Memorial 14' 5" Nw
9 Hickman, Kailee Merryville 13' 7.50 Nw
10 Armstrong, Angel Centerville 13' 6" Nw
Boys Triple Jump
1 Boudreaux, Gabe Grand Lake 42' 9" Nw 10
2 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Catholic 41' 8" Nw 8
3 Cotton, Jeremhia Oberlin 41' 7" Nw 6
4 Scott, Antoine Hamilton Christian 40' 3" Nw 4
5 Fontenot, Alex St. Edmund 39' 11.5 Nw 2
6 Savoy, Mckennis North Central 39' 9" Nw 1
7 Hill, Amarion Merryville 39' 7" Nw
8 Rock, Drake Central Catholic 31' 1" Nw
Girls Triple Jump
1 Lejeune, Henley Basile 33' 9" Nw 10
2 Sensley, Brianna Highland Baptist 33' 6.50 Nw 8
3 Davis, Emily Covenant Christian 33' 2" Nw 6
4 Pillaro, Hilary Hanson Memorial 32' 10" Nw 4
5 Lewis, Kaylie Merryville 32' 9.50 Nw 2
6 Hamer, Lucy Central Catholic 32' 7" Nw 1
7 Webre, Lauren Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 31' 6" Nw
8 Nichols, Treonia Oberlin 31' 4.50 Nw
9 Moreau, Allie Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 31' 2.50 Nw
10 Bellard, Brenna Grand Lake 31' 1" Nw
Boys Shot Put
1 Williams, Bryant Grand Lake 47' 6.25 10
2 Shexnayder, Milton Centerville 43' 8.50 8
3 Mcgee, Nicholas Highland Baptist 43' 4" 6
4 Bergeron, Evan Westminster 41' 10" 4
5 Turner, Drake Highland Baptist 41' 10" 2
6 Leblanc, Jaymin Hanson Memorial 40' 5.75 1
7 Hildreth, Gage East Beauregard 39' 11.5
8 Clarkston, Patrick Westminster 37' 9.75
9 Patrick, Adam Oberlin 37' 9.50
10 Botley, Adameon Oberlin 37' 9"
11 Davis, Kieran St. Edmund 36' 9.75
12 Diaz, Connor St. Edmund 33' 10.7
Girls Shot Put
1 Barras, Marin Highland Baptist 42' 7.75 10
2 Clarkston, Destiny Westminster 32' 10" 8
3 Garriet, Jillian Hamilton Christian A 31' 4.50 6
4 Chapman, Anna St. Edmund 30' 6" 4
5 Williams, Miranda Merryville 30' 2.75 2
6 Pete, Erianna Oberlin 29' 6.25 1
7 Anderson, Kristan Oberlin 29' 2"
8 Johnson, Bri'yannah Central Catholic 28' 1.25
9 Trahan, Remi Vermilion Catholic 27' 10.7
10 Brown, Alice St. Edmund 26' 4.75
11 Alfred, Celia Central Catholic 25' 8.75
12 Beard, Sydnie Westminster 25' 7.75
Boys Discus
1 Zenon, Chad Vermilion Catholic 131' 0" 10
2 Singleton, Dillon East Beauregard 123' 1" 8
3 King, Brett Grand Lake 121' 3" 6
4 Botley, Adameon Oberlin 117' 6" 4
5 Kirkpatrick, Ryan Vermilion Catholic 111' 3" 2
6 Bergeron, Evan Westminster 108' 4" 1
7 Mcgee, Nicholas Highland Baptist 105' 4"
8 Shexnayder, Milton Centerville 105' 2"
9 Clarkston, Patrick Westminster 104' 3"
10 Artis, Jordyn Oberlin 94' 2"
11 Semien, Matthew Opelousas Catholic 87' 6"
12 Diaz, Connor St. Edmund 80' 1"
Girls Discus
1 Barras, Marin Highland Baptist 128' 8" 10
2 Garriet, Jillian Hamilton Christian 100' 5" 8
3 Leblanc, Laney Westminster 91' 6" 6
4 Comeau, Madison St. Edmund 91' 6" 4
5 Frank, Tearra Oberlin 91' 5" 2
6 Grizzaffi, Addison Central Catholic 82' 6" 1
7 Blackmon, Carlye Merryville 77' 3"
8 Victor, Summer Merryville 76' 6"
9 Clarkston, Destiny Westminster 62' 2"
10 Alfred, Celia Central Catholic 61' 11"
11 Melancon, Zoey Vermilion Catholic 61' 3"
Boys Javelin
1 Meyers, Caiden Covenant Christian 155' 1.5 10
2 Miller, Clay St. Edmund 151' 2" 8
3 Lovell, Reid Hanson Memorial 140' 9" 6
4 Smith, Justin Basile 135' 5" 4
5 Miller, Blake Hanson Memorial 118' 7" 2
6 Rodriguez, Seth East Beauregard 114' 9" 1
7 Dubois, Daylon Vermilion Catholic 112' 8.5
8 Bailey, Drew Hamilton Christian A 111' 9"
9 Semien, Matthew Opelousas Catholic 108' 5.5
10 Dupre, Ian St. Edmund 108' 2"
11 Haygood, Hayden East Beauregard 99' 11"
12 Moore, Bryant Westminster 91' 1"
Girls Javelin
1 Barras, Marin Highland Baptist 126' 7.5 10
2 Bacilla, Emma Westminster 118' 2.5 8
3 Lafleur, Mary Beth St. Edmund 113' 1.5 6
4 Johnson, Emma Oberlin 111' 3" 4
5 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 111' 2" 2
6 Cole, Masie Oberlin 100' 3.5 1
7 Champagne, Teagan Westminster 98' 11.5
8 Turner, Camille Highland Baptist 83' 4"
9 Sellers, Kinsley Vermilion Catholic 83' 1"
10 Hagle, Anna Kate Vermilion Catholic 80' 7"
11 Rutherford, Darian East Beauregard 79' 7"
12 Vincent, Emily Grand Lake 76' 7"
Boys Scores
1 Highland Baptist 87
2 Hamilton 67
3 Westminster 57
4 St. Edmund 53
5 Vermilion Catholic 46
5 Grand Lake 46
7 Oberlin 37
8 Opelousas Catholic 32
9 East Beauregard 29
10 Catholic High-Pointe Coupee 21
11 Hanson Memorial 18
12 North Central 17
13 Basile 16
14 Centerville 14
15 Covenant Christian 10
16 Merryville 8
Girls Scores
1 Highland Baptist 88
2 Westminster 75
2 Merryville 75
4 Oberlin 44
5 Covenant Christian 40
6 (tie) Catholic High-Pointe Coupee, Vermilion Catholic 38
8 St. Edmund 31
9 Basile 28
10 Grand Lake 22
11 Central Catholic 18
12 Hamilton Christian 14
13 North Central 13
13 East Beauregard 13
15 Hanson Memorial 7
16 Elton 6
17 Gueydan 5
18 Sacred Heart 2