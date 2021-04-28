It soon will be two years since Catholic High of Pointe Coupee rushed the field in Sulphur to celebrate winning the Division IV title.
For the two Hornet seniors, Blaire Bizette and Taylor Bonaventure, it will be a chance bring home one more trophy.
“These girls know what it takes to win a championship,” coach Lauren Doucet said. “They’ve been there; they’ve been successful
“We’ve got to recreate that. We’ve got to build our own momentum and be resilient at the tournament.”
No. 2 Catholic-PC will meet No. 3 Ascension Christian at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, according to the bracket on the LHSAA website.
The other Division IV semifinal game, No. 1 Calvary Baptist vs. No. 12 Riverside, also is set for 11 a.m.
The Division IV championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Catholic-PC reached the tournament last week by beating Central Catholic 2-1 when Bonaventure lined a single into left field in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run.
Olivian LeBlanc opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk and Joelle LeBlanc doubled over the right fielder’s head.
The Eagles chose to walk Bizette, loading the bases and setting up Bonaventure’s game-winning hit.
“Blaire is a great hitter,” Doucet said, which is why she has been walked all season, bringing Bonaventure to the plate.
“I think it sets a fire under Taylor’s rear end,” Doucet said.
“It gets her jacked and excited and she’s been good at coming through.”
According to Bizette, “She always gets mad when a pitcher walks me. It’s happened a couple of times. She gets mad and hits a home run.
“When I was on first base, I thought, ‘She’s got this.’ ”
Bonaventure worked it to a 2-2 count after the pitcher who switched her style.
“She tried to change literally everything, but I guess I overcame that and hit it,” Bonaventure said.
Doucet has left no stone unturned to find ways to make the Hornets successful.
“It’s the little things you discuss at practice or discuss after a game,” Doucet said, “like winning your at-bats, not letting someone else dictate it. Don’t leave it up to the umpire, don’t leave it up to the other pitcher.
“Sometimes you have to create your own luck.”
“We have to come together as a team and hit the ball,” Bonaventure added. “We either all hit the ball, or we don’t hit the ball. We have to hit as one.”
“I think this year not a single team doesn’t deserve to go to state,” Bizette said. “The bracket is very difficult. It pushed us to work harder.”
“You’re playing really good teams,” at the tournament, Doucet said. “You’ve got to show up and take advantage of the situation and enjoy the moment.”
Both seniors have messages for their teammates who will be returning next season.
“At practice, make sure everything is right, you’re doing the most at practice,” Bizette said. “It really does help in the end.”
“Do it for each other, not just for yourself,” Bonaventure added.
SPORTS NOTES:
In a comparison of their records, Catholic-PC and Ascension Christian both beat Cedar Creek, Catholic-PC 7-5 and Ascension Christian 8-3 in the playoffs.
Neither team has shied away from playing higher classification teams.
Catholic-PC has topped Division II regionalist Teurlings and 5A Acadiana, while Ascension Christian has beaten 2A semifinalist French Settlement and 5A Live Oak.
On the other side, both teams loss to No. 1 Hannan, a Division III semifinalist, Division II regionalist St. Thomas More and 5-A quarterfinal Walker.