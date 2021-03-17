organ Landry allowed just 2 hits and struck out 5 as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee downed Westminster 11-0 to open District 5-1A play Tuesday. Hannah Dugas also was 3-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs.
Catholic-PC scored 5 runs in the first inning. Joelle LeBlanc had a 2-RBI single, Isabel Guerin singled to bring in a run and Dugas tripled in two runs.
Blaire Bizette hit a home run in the second inning. She finished 3-3 with 2 RBIs. In the third, Dugas singled to score Guerin, who had also singled. Haley Melancon singled and Dugas later scored from second on an error.
The Hornets rounded out their scoring in the fourth when LeBlanc reached on an error and Bonaventure singled to score courtesy runner Claire Rivet. Melancon doubled to bring in Bonaventure.
Landry walked to load the bases and Bizette was struck by a pitch to bring in the final run.
LeBlanc was 1-3 with 2 RBIs and Haley Melancon was 3-3 with an RBI. Guerin was 2-3 with an RBI and Bonaventure, 1-3 with an RBI.
Catholic-PC 4, Buckeye 3. Blaire Bizette struck out 7 and allowed just 3 hits in the win Monday.
Bizette walked in the third and scored on an error on Rebecca Frey’s ground ball for aa 1-0 lead. Isabel Guerin added a home run in the top of the seventh as insurance.
Hannah Dugas was 3-3, all 3 coming on doubles.
Catholic-PC 15, St. Michael 0. Morgan Landry struck out 5 of the 9 batters she faced for a perfect game at the St. Scholastica Tournament.
Taylor Bonaventure hit a grand slam in the top of the first as Catholic-PC built a quick 5-0 lead.
The Hornets added 8 runs in the second inning and 2 in the third. Maddie Jarreau and Isabel Guerin hit home runs in the second inning, Haley Melancon had an RBI-single and Blaire Bizette added an RBI-double.
Bonaventure finished 3-3 with 4 RBIs on 2 doubles. Bizette was 2-3 with 2 RBIs on 2 doubles. Guerin was 1-2 with 3 RBIs.
Jarreau 1-1 with an RBI and 2