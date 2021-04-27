Catholic High of Pointe Coupee qualified 9 individuals and 1 relay in 11 events for the regional meet at the District 5-1A Track Meet last week.
The Hornet girls team took third with 80 points at the district meet. Westminster finished first with 192 points.
The boys team took fifth place with 46 points. Westminster was first with 180 points.
The top four individuals and relay teams at the District 5-1A meet qualified for the Class 1A Region II Track Meet on Thursday, April 30, at New Iberia High
School regionals.
Troyanna Pichon won the 100 meters (13.28) and 200 meters (27.18). The senior will also compete in the long jump after taking third place (13-5¼).
Layla Clement took a pair of second-place finishers in the 1600 meters (6:17.09) and 3200 meters (13:39.18).
She will be joined by Reese Morrison in the 1600 meters, after she took fourth (7:17.76).
Allie Moreau also won the long jump (15-6¼).
In the boys division, Matthew Langlois won the 100 meters (11.65) and 200 meters (23.36).
Langlois also took fifth in the long jump (18-5½).
In the distance events, Ryan Morel qualified for the regional with a pair of third-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:34.24) and 3200 meters (12:05.55).
Landon Frey also took third in the 400 meters (57.31).
Ben Jumonville was fifth in the 800 meters (2:32.23).
The 4x200 Relay also will be in the regional for its fourth-place finish (1:45.89).
District 5-1A Track Meet
Girls Division
1) Westminster Christian 192
2) St. Edmund 87
3) Catholic High-Point Coupee 80
4) North Central 67
5) Sacred Heart 51
6) Opelousas Catholic 4
Girls 100-Meter Dash
1 Pichon, Troyanna Catholic-PC 13.28
2 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart 13.95
3 Lalonde, Caroline Westminster 14.08
4 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 14.15 2
5 Wright, Kaitlyn Westminster 14.50
6 Miller, Tanzy St. Edmund 15.88
Girls 200-Meter Dash
1 Pichon, Troyanna Catholic-PC 27.18
2 Lalonde, Caroline Westminster 29.67
3 McCauley, Gracie Sacred Heart 29.96
4 Price, Ranisha Catholic-PC 31.83
5 Milburn, Taylon North Central 32.20
6 Davis, Destiny North Central 32.75
Girls 400-Meter Dash
1 Lalonde, Caroline Westminster 1:07.12
2 Amy, Betchina Westminster 1:07.66
3 Folgeman, Brianna North Central 1:14.21
4 Cane, Cameron North Central 1:20.67
Girls 800-Meter Run
1 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 2:39.93
2 Amy, Betchina Westminster 2:40.77
3 Goudeau, Ya'jaia North Central 2:55.54
4 Soileau, Emily Sacred Heart 3:08.58
5 Melancon, Elizabeth Catholic-PC 3:24.03
6 Lazard, Tyriel North Central 3:30.85
Girls 1600-Meter Run
1 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 5:56.36
2 Clement, Layla Catholic-PC 6:17.09
3 Goudeau, Ya'jaia North Central 6:31.45
4 Morrison, Reese Catholic-PC 7:17.76
5 Fontenot, Jolie Westminster 9:25.00
Girls 3200-Meter Run
1 Davis, Ellisyn Westminster 13:12.03
2 Clement, Layla Catholic-PC 13:39.18
3 Lanclos, Lindsey Westminster 15:38.35
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
1 Davis, Destiny North Central 19.83
2 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart 20.13
3 Chapman, Anna St. Edmund 20.74
4 Fontenot, Tori Sacred Heart 21.15
5 Bobb, Alyiah Westminster 21.52
6 Zachary, Sky'La North Central 27.36
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Davis, Destiny North Central 53.97
2 Bobb, Alyiah Westminster 57.31
3 Cloud, Carly Sacred Heart 58.24
4 Zaunbrecher, Julia St. Edmund 1:00.34
Girls 4x100 Relay
1 Westminster 54.97
2 Sacred Heart 57.51
3 St. Edmund 57.54
4 North Central 59.68
Girls 4x200 Relay
1 Westminster 1:59.44
2 North Central 2:11.36
3 Sacred Heart 2:11.84
Girls 4x400 Relay
1 Westminster 4:46.67
2 North Central 5:12.58
Girls High Jump
1 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 4-6
2 Champagne, Teagan Westminster 4-2
3 Bobb, Alyiah Westminster 4-0
Girls Pole Vault
1 Sparks, Allison Westminster 6-0
Girls Long Jump
1 Moreau, Allie Catholic-PC 15-6¼
2 Arvie, Aaliyah Westminster 14-10
3 Pichon, Troyanna Catholic-PC 13-5¼
4 Zaunbrecher, Julia St. Edmund 12-0½
5 Miller, Greta St. Edmund 10-9½
Girls Triple Jump
1 Moreau, Allie Catholic-PC 32-00
2 Webre, Lauren Catholic-PC 31-3½
3 Devillier, Savannah St. Edmund 29-00
Girls Shot Put
1 Clarkston, Destiny Westminster 33-3½
2 Chapman, Anna St. Edmund 31-3½
3 Brown, Alice St. Edmund 26-8
4 Beard, Sydnie Westminster J-26-8
Girls Discus Throw
1 Leblanc, Laney Westminster 96-3
2 Comeau, Madison St. Edmund 92-7
3 Brown, Helen St. Edmund 77-10
4 Clarkston, Destiny Westminster 75-3
5 Dupre, Emily Opelousas Cath 59-7
6 Ardoin, Kristen Sacred Heart 52-3
Girls Javelin Throw
1 Lafleur, Mary Beth St. Edmund 115-9
2 Bacilla, Emma Westminster 112-7
3 Manuel, Ellie St. Edmund 108-8
4 Champagne, Teagan Westminster 88-10
5 Dupre, Emily Opelousas Cath 75-5
Boys Division
1) Westminster Christian 180
2) St. Edmund 154
3) Opelousas Catholic 82
4) North Central 71
5) Catholic High-Point Coupee 46
6) Sacred Heart 12
Boys 100-Meter Dash
1 Langlois, Matthew Catholic-PC 11.65
2 Coleman, Easten St. Edmund 11.88
3 Janes, Parker Westminster 11.96
4 Rubin, Caleb Opelousas Cath 12.40
5 Rideau, Christopher North Central 12.52
6 Leviere, Kamron Opelousas Cath 12.55
Boys 200-Meter Dash
1 Langlois, Matthew Catholic-PC 23.36
2 Janes, Parker Westminster 24.22
3 George, Kaleb St. Edmund 25.13
4 Rideau, Christopher North Central 25.30
5 Cane, Jamarey North Central 25.50
6 Fontenot, Nic St. Edmund 25.59
Boys 400-Meter Dash
1 Wiltz, Kevin Opelousas Cath 56.72
2 Brown, Gus St. Edmund 56.89
3 Frey, Landon Catholic-PC 57.31
4 Johnson, Jesse Sacred Heart 58.51
5 Sonnier, Arden Westminster 58.67
6 Hebert, Peyton Opelousas Cath 58.93
Boys 800-Meter Run
1 Olivier, Nicholas Westminster 2:16.98
2 Knott, Drew Westminster 2:18.66
3 Williams, Travis North Central 2:23.64
4 Prudhomme, Dominic St. Edmund 2:25.71
5 Jumonville, Ben Catholic-PC 2:32.23
6 Ortego, Alexander St. Edmund 3:01.55
Boys 1600-Meter Run
1 Olivier, Nicholas Westminster 5:16.17
2 Lanclos, Brandon Westminster 5:31.13
3 Morel, Ryan Catholic-PC 5:34.24
4 Johnson, Jesse Sacred Heart 5:39.37
5 Summerlin, Blake St. Edmund 5:47.21
6 Ortego, Alexander St. Edmund 6:22.01
Boys 3200-Meter Run
1 Olivier, Nicholas Westminster 11:50.17
2 Melancon, Owen Westminster 12:01.24
3 Morel, Ryan Catholic-PC 12:05.55
4 Summerlin, Blake St. Edmund 14:25.07
5 Richard, Simon St. Edmund 14:56.13
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
1 Dejean, Tyler Westminster 17.59
2 Cane, Jamarey North Central 17.64
3 Landry, Justin St. Edmund 18.88
4 Davis, Kieran St. Edmund 19.78
5 Whittington, Gavin Westminster 20.75
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Cane, Jamarey North Central 41.49
2 Dejean, Tyler Westminster 43.91
3 Whittington, Gavin Westminster 47.34
4 Coleman, Easten St. Edmund 48.18
5 Landry, Justin St. Edmund 48.48
Boys 4x100 Relay
1 St. Edmund 45.63
2 North Central 45.74
3 Opelousas Catholic 47.76
4 Westminster 51.80
5 Sacred Heart 53.53
Boys 4x200 Relay
1 St. Edmund 1:37.56
2 Westminster 1:38.67
3 North Central 1:43.34
4 Catholic-PC 1:45.89
5 Sacred Heart 1:50.50
Boys 4x400 Relay
1 St. Edmund 3:50.82
2 North Central 3:54.58
3 Westminster 3:54.78
Boys High Jump
1 Leviere, Kamron Opelousas Cath 5-6
1 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Cath 5-6
3 Trahan, Luke St. Edmund J-5-4
4 Dejean, Tyler Westminster J-5-4
5 Redding, Xavier Westminster J-5-4
6 Trahan, Koy St. Edmund 5-00
Boys Pole Vault
1 Knott, Drew Westminster 8-5
2 Brown, Gus St. Edmund J-8-5
3 Miller, Dylan St. Edmund 8-00
4 Sonnier, Arden Westminster 7-00
5 Campo, Ian North Central J-7-00
Boys Long Jump
1 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Cath 20-00
2 Leviere, Kamron Opelousas Cath 19-5
3 Savoy, Mckennis North Central 19-3
4 Fontenot, Alex St. Edmund J-19-3
5 Langlois, Matthew Catholic-PC 18-5½
6 Redding, Xavier Westminster 17-10
Boys Triple Jump
1 Coleman, Keon Opelousas Cath 48-8
2 Fontenot, Alex St. Edmund 39-2½
3 Savoy, Mckennis North Central 38-11½
4 Dejean, Tyler Westminster 36-10
5 Prudhomme, Dominic St. Edmund 36-8
6 Foster, Landon Westminster 36-5½
Boys Shot Put
1 Bergeron, Evan Westminster 40-1½
2 Davis, Kieran St. Edmund 38-8
3 Clarkston, Patrick Westminster J-38-8
4 Diaz, Connor St. Edmund 36-2
5 Johnson, Aaron North Central 34-10½
6 Sylvester, Kyle North Central 32-8½
Boys Discus Throw
1 Clarkston, Patrick Westminster 98-3
2 Diaz, Connor St. Edmund 97-11
3 Bergeron, Evan Westminster 90-6
4 Semien, Matthew Opelousas Cath 90-3
5 McGee, Matthew St. Edmund 87-9
6 David, Brandon Opelousas Cath 86-7
Boys Javelin Throw
1 Miller, Clay St. Edmund 123-1
2 Semien, Matthew Opelousas Cath 116-2
3 Moore, Bryant Westminster 111-7
4 Dupre, Ian St. Edmund 106-4
5 Randall, Cameron Westminster 105-9
6 Veazey, Jake Opelousas Cath 102-00