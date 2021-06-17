When summer conditioning kicked off June 1 at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, the gate leading to the practice field was left open.
It was open for all Hornet athletes.
Coach Vinnie Bullera welcomed athletes from all sports, and baseball and basketball players have joined their football teammates.
Catholic-PC is following what Bullera described as a universal strength training program that will help any athlete, regardless of his sport.
“You’re here for the guy next to you,” Bullera told the assembled athletes.
Non-football athletes aren’t being pressured to join the football team, he said.
They have the opportunity to see the conditioning and drills the football players do and talk to them, Bullera added.
“We might pick up a few,” he said.
Catholic-PC used its 12 days allowed for spring training in the fall – with a good reason, Bullera said.
The Hornet baseball team was expected to be strong, and it reached the Division IV semifinals when most teams conduct spring training.
Just about every baseball starter was a football player, he said, so rather than work without them, spring training moved to the fall.
“You have to love everybody doing everything,” Bullera said. “There’s a sense pride there.”
The first-year head coach projects about 45 players for the Hornet football team that will be looking to defend its District 5-1A crown.
Catholic-PC will meet The Dunham School in a jamboree contest, but when and where have not been decided yet, Bullera said.
Capping the warmup session with winds sprints at 8:30 a.m., as the summer heat already was growing, Bullera had a message for the athletes.
“You’re cut from a different breed. Take pride in that,” he said.