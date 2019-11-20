The Catholic-Pointe Coupee Hornets battle Cedar Creek at the line of scrimmage in action Nov. 15 in first-round Division IV Select playoff action at NRG Stadium. The Hornets prevailed 28-7.
It took more than five years, but revenge came sweet for Catholic-Pointe Coupee in first-round playoff action Friday night.
Colin Grezaffi carried seven times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead District 5-1A champion Catholic-Pointe Coupee to a 28-7 win over Cedar Creek in first-round Division IV Select playoff action on a frigid Friday night at NRG Stadium.
It was also a huge night for running back Matthew Langlois, who has emerged as the all-time leading scorer for Hornet football. His totals include 1,073 yards rushing on 93 carries, and 362 career points.
Grezaffi scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and raced 54 yards for a score in the third quarter for CHSPC (9-2). Matthew Langlois opened scoring on a 27-yard sprint less than five minutes into the game.
The Hornets led the Cougars 14-0 at halftime.
The win dealt the Hornets a measure of revenge after elimination in the 2013 playoffs by Cedar Creek.
The victory also sends Catholic-PC on the road for a rematch against Opelousas Catholic, the team CHSPC beat 44-10 en route to the District 5-1A title. The Vikings ended the CHSPC season in post-season action last year.
Against Cedar Creek, solid showings on both sides of the ball put the Hornets on top against the Cougars, but CCHS managed to stay within reach during the first half.
Cedar Creek (7-4) trailed 21-0 in the third quarter when Hornet running back Lane Blue reached the end zone on a 30-yard scamper.
Aiden Vosburg scored on a 25-yard keeper in the final minute of the game.
Brooks Auger led Cedar Creek with 82 yards on nine carries.
CC CPC
First downs 10 14
Rushing 30-158 42-283
Passing 38 10
Punts 3-44 4-36.5
Fumbles 2-2 0-0
Penalties 4-55 8-60
OCHS - 0 0 7 0 - 7
CHSPC -14 0 7 7 - 28
CPC-Matthew Langlois 27 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CPC - Colin Grezaffi 4 run (kick good)
CPC - Grezaffi 54 run (kick good)
CC – Lane Blue 30 run (Brooks Auger kick)
CPC – Aiden Vosburg 14 run (kick good