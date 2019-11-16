It took more than five years, but revenge came sweet for Catholic-Pointe Coupee in first-round playoff action Friday night.
Colin Grezaffi carried seven times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead District 5-1A champion Catholic-Pointe Coupee to a 28-7 win over Cedar Creek in first-round Division IV Select playoff action on a frigid Friday night at NRG Stadium.
The win dealt the Hornets a measure of revenge from the elimination in the 2013 playoffs against the Cedar Creek.
The victory also sends Catholic-PC on the road for a heated rematch against Opelousas Catholic, the team CHSPC beat 44-10 en route to the District 5-1A title. The Vikings ended the CHSPC season in post-season action last year.
Against Cedar Creek, solid showings on both sides of the ball put the Hornets on top against the Cougars, but CCHS managed to stay within reach during the first half.
Grezaffi scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and raced 54 yards in the third quarter for CHSPC (9-2). Matthew Langlois opened scoring on a 27-yard sprint less than five minutes into the game.
The Hornets led the Cougars 14-0 at halftime.
Cedar Creek (7-4) trailed 21-0 in the third quarter when running back Lane Blue reached the end zone on a 30-yard scamper.
Aiden Vosburg scored on a 25-yard keeper in the final minute of the game.
Brooks Auger led Cedar Creek with 82 yards on nine carries.
The victory was the first post-season win for any CHSPC team against Cedar Creek. The Ruston-based school had ended the seasons for basketball, baseball and softball in recent years.
YARDSTICK
CC CPC
Final score 7 28
First downs 10 14
Rushing 30-158 42-283
Passing 38 10
Punts 3-44 4-36.5
Fumbles 2-2 0-0
Penalties 4-55 8-60
OCHS - 0 0 7 0 - 7
CHSPC - 14 0 7 7 -28
CPC-Matthew Langlois 27 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CPC - Colin Grezaffi 4 run (kick good)
CPC - Grezaffi 54 run (kick good)
CC – Lane Blue 30 run (Brooks Auger kick)
CPC – Aiden Vosburg 14 run (kick good