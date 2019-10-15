VILLE PLATTE – The Catholic-Pointe Coupee Hornets knew the focus this year’s season would be to complete unfinished business from last year, and they got a great start in that direction last week.
Two touchdowns apiece by Collin Grezaffi and Matthew Langlois, along with a keeper by quarterback Nick Carriere, paved the way for a 36-12 win over Sacred Heart in the start of the district schedule on Oct. 12.
The win helped ease the sting of a loss at Episcopal a week earlier. It also set the pace for a massive showdown next week between the Hornets and defending 5-1A champ Opelousas Catholic in a game that could put the winner in the express route to the district title.
CHSPC, however, put its full focus on Sacred Heart last week with a solid effort on offense. Grezaffi 134 yards on 24 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per run. Langlois nine times for 97 yards and an average of 10.8 yards per carry, while Carriere picked up 64 yards on 10 carries.
The Hornets closed the night with 435 yards total offense – 376 on the rushing attack. SHVP grinded 216 yards, including 114 on the ground attack.
“I thought it was a good mix in and out, and I got a couple of kids back this week, which helped, too,” coach David Simoneaux said. “Aaron Beatty and Aiden Vosburg are back, and I hope we’re getting things back together at the right time.”
A Langlois 16-yard run put the Hornets ahead less than t minutes into the game. A Hunter Beard kickoff return, a 15-yard penalty against the Vikings, and carries by Grezaffi and Langlois set p the TD. Carriere ran the two-point conversion that put the Hornets ahead 8-0.
The game marked the return of quarterback Aiden Vosburg, who had suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 action at Ascension Episcopal. His 38-yard pass completion to Chayse Buriege and Micah Cifreo’s 36-yard carry set up Grezaffi’s 4-yard TD run with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
Grezaffi struck again in the second quarter with a 16-yard run set up by Nick Carriere’s 17-yard scamper, a Langlois 17-yard gain and Vosburg’s 17-yard pass to Langlois. The TD at the 6:01 mark put the Hornets ahead 22-0 at the half.
Langlois padded the Hornet lead once more, this time on a 12-yard sprint with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Carriere – back at the quarterback position – capped CHSPC scoring in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard keeper with 3:46 left in the game. A Langlois 46-yard kickoff return and Carriere’s 19-yard completion to Burriege set up the score.
SHVP avoided the shutout when (21) coasted 74 yards to the end zone less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Trojans scored once more off 7’s 29-yard completion to 6 with 6:40 left in the game.
Sacred Heart fell short on both two-point conversion tries.