While everyone watches the player who scores the touchdown, not as many eyes are on the offensive linemen who open the holes for the rusher.
Sportswriters across the state recognized not only Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s running back but one of his key linemen in naming Matthew Langlois and Andrew Bonaventure to the Class 1A All-State Team.
Hornet coach David Simoneaux said Bonaventure, a four-year starter on the line, had a “breakout year. He was a great player on both sides of the ball.”
Bonaventure made the All-District 5-1A team as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Langlois dominated District 5-1A his senior year so much, district coaches gave the senior the rare honor of being named both the offensive and defensive most valuable player.
“What a career he had,” Simoneaux said. “He’s rewritten just about every offensive record and his name will be in the top three of the defensive records.”
The LSU commitment received a total of five honors in the district coaches’ voting.
Besides his MVP honors, Langlois was named first team running back, first team defensive back and first team kick returner.
On offense, Langlois rushed for 963 yards on 90 carries (10.7-yard average) and 18 touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 85 yds (21.3-yard average) and one touchdown.
Three other players from District 5-1A were all-state honorable mention: Kieran Davis and Connor Diaz, of St. Edmund, and Keon Coleman of Opelousas Catholic.