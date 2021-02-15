Catholic High of Pointe Coupee won't have to travel far for it's first round game in the Division IV girls basketball playoffs.
The Hornets, seeded 11th and 17-10, travel to Plaquemine to face St. John, seeded No. 6 at 15-8. Catholic-PC coach Joe Neal told The Banner that the game will be Friday, Feb. 19, or Monday, Feb. 22.
He is awaiting word from St. John. "We are probably playing our best basketball of the season and it is coming at the right time," Neal said.
Watch here and The Banner's website for an in-depth interview with the Hornet coach.