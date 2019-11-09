Players and coaches for Catholic-Pointe Coupee can finally forget about the chip on their shoulders.
The Hornets endured the disclaimer “district runner-up” an entire year, but it’s not the case anymore.
A high-speed rushing attack and hard-nosed protection on both sides of the ball paved the way for CHSPC to rout St. Edmund 30-6 for outright possession of the 2019 District 5-1A title on a frigid Friday night at NRG Stadium.
The iconic Queen classic “We Are the Champions” blared from the PA systems as the final seconds ticked away and led to celebration.
“I’ve been blessed with great players and a great coaching staff this season,” fifth-year head coach David Simoneaux said. “It was a pretty dominant game, but St. Edmund was a well-coached group and hardnosed.”
The win catapults the Hornets into a homefield stand for the first week of the Division IV Select playoffs. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is expected to announce the brackets Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets used a 313-yard rushing attack to power their way to victory. Junior Matthew Langlois led the way with 11 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our offensive line went down in the trenches and did everything they could to win this game,” Langlois said.
He scored on a 46-yard run in the second quarter, which capped impressive runs by Nick Carriere, Collin Grezaffi for the TD at the 7:17 mark in the second quarter. Langlois reached the end zone on a 22-yard scamper on the first drive of the third quarter that put CHSPC ahead 23-6.
Langlois found his way through Blue Jay defensive line for a 12-yard scoring run less than two minutes into the final quarter. A 25-yard gain by Carriere helped set up the TD.
The Hornets chipped away at St. Edmund’s momentum from the start of the game when Langlois sacked SEHS quarterback Payton Marcantel for a huge loss and a fourth-and-long.
The punt gave CHSPC possession at the St. Edmund 43-yard line and opened the door Collin Grezaffi to core on a 16-yard run at the 7:43 mark.
SEHS reached the CHSPC 1-yard line on its second possession of the game after a 24-yard pass completion from quarterback Henry Brown to Kieran Davis. A double-reverse pass held bring the Blue Jays to the 4-yard line and Marcantel carried to the 1 before the Hornets forced SEHS give up the ball on downs.
“We’re a young team with a lot of freshman and sophomores,” St. Edmund coach Jim Shiver said. “We’re young, and we looked good in spots, but we’re going to be better next year. We still have our shot in the playoffs, so the season isn’t over yet.”
Simoneaux gave credit to the Hornet offensive line, which took the Blue Jay defense off its game most of the night.
“I can’t say enough about our offensive line, led by seniors Reed Lambert, Brandon Riddle, Luke Torres and J.T. Beatty – all were phenomenal,” he said. “I’m so proud of this team.”