Maggie Chatman won the 800 meters and Holden Larimore won the 3,200 meters for Livonia at the White Castle Sugar Relays on April 8.
Chatman took first in a time of 2:58.47 and also took second in the 1,600 meters (6:46.06). Larimore won the 3,200 meters in 13:51.26 and took third in the 800 meters (2:38.60).
Lauren Leger also took second in the 800 meters. Madison Spears was fourth in the 1,600 meters (7:16.41) and fourth in the 400 meters (1:12.60).
200 meters Victoria Friddle took fourth in the 200 meters (29.43). The girls 4 x 400 relay was second (5:02.20) and the 4 x 200 relay was fourth (2:02.50).
For the boys team, Carson Langland was second in the 3,200 meters (14:31.39) and fifth in the 800 meters (2:41.29). Isaac Bollick also took second in the 1,600 meters (6:16.12), and Michael Martin was sixth in the 100 meters (12.80). The 4 x 800 relay took second (10:30.38).
In the field events, Harris Hayes was third in the shot put (34-8½) and Antonio Modeliste was sixth in the javelin (90-10).
The Wildcat girls team finished third and the boys team was fourth.
Clement wins 3,200 meters
Layla Clement won the 3,200 meters in 13:34.04 and took third in 800 meters with a 2:49.43 time for Catholic-PC at the Brady Perry Invitational on April 7.
Troyana Pichon was second in the 100 meters (13.21) and Grace Langlois was fifth (13.56).
In the 16,00 meters, Anna Settoon took fifth (7:02.60) and Reese Morrison was sixth (7:08.30).
In the relay events the 4 x 100 relay took fourth (56.36) and the 4 x 200 relay was seventh (2:01.74).
In the field events, Lauren Webre was third in the long jump (15 feet, 0 inches) and Allie Moreau was sixth in the triple jump (29 feet, 9 inches).
For the boys team, Ryan Moore was fifth in the 3,200 meters at 12:33.33.
The boys team took seventh, and the girls team took eighth.
Mayer wins 100 meters
Christina Mayer won the 100 meters (13.37) and took third in the 200 meters (28.75) for False River at the White Castle Sugar Relays.
Dyamond Bracken also was sixth in the 100 meters (14.00). Analese Reed took fifth in the 400 meters (1:19.95).
In the field events, Emma Patin placed in three events: second in the discus (75-11), fourth in the javelin (65-11) and fifth in the shot put (22-4).
Reed also took fourth in the shot put (23-7) and fifth in the discus (58-9).
For the Gators boys team, Jaiden Goldsby took fifth in the 400 meters (1:18.32) and Brennan Boone was sixth in the discus (76-8).
The Gators girls team finished fourth. The boys team finished sixth.