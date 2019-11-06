LEBEAU – “Domination” may seem like a trite description in football, but it aptly describes Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s showing in action last Friday at North Central.
The Hornets ground out 463 yards total offense and kept NCHS to minus-22 yards on the ground in a 72-18 rout in District 5-1A action.
CHSPC (6-2) remained unbeaten in district fare after four games. A win against unbeaten St. Edmund would give the Hornets outright possession of the District 5-1A championship for the 2019 season.
The Hornets scored 44 unanswered points enroute to the victory.
Matthew Langlois ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Aiden Vosburg – who finished 3 for 9 – threw for two TDs for the Hornets.
CHSPC wasted no time to run through the Hurricanes as Langlois broke loose for a 27-yard TD, followed by a Cameron Decoteau point-after-kick that put CHSPC ahead 7-0.
Vosburg connected with Chayse Buriege for a 53-yard TD pass and nailed a 19-yarder to Langlois to put the Hornets on top 21-0.
Micah Cifreo’s 25-yard scamper widened the CHSPC lead to 28-0 with just under four minutes left in the opening quarter.
Defense did its job on the next North Central possession when Andrew Bonaventure returned a fumble 7 yards to give CHSPC a 35-0 advantage.
The Hornet defenders added to North Central’s woes when they forced a safety five seconds later that put Catholic on top 37-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Langlois struck again, this time on an 18-yard run, to put the Hornets on top 44-0.
North Central showed some bright spots in the game, including Aaron Johnson’s 86-yard TD pass to Nikembe Johnson on their first possession of the second quarter.
It didn’t stop the Hornets. Adam Beatty scored on a 2-yard sneak and Langlois sprinted 34 yards to give CHSPC a 58-6 lead at halftime.
Coach David Simoneaux brought in his younger players for the second half, and they showed potential for the program’s future.
Jack Allen ran for an 11-yard TD with 51 seconds left in the third quarter and Conner Achee scored on a 13-yard carry with 3:45 left in the game.
North Central had its best showing in the fourth quarter, when Johnson connected with Ju’wan Milburn on a 28-yard TD at the 3:45 mark in the fourth quarter. He also completed a 56-yard TD pass to Jalen Wilson with 1:15 left in the game.
CHSPC racked 21 up first downs and held the Hurricanes to four. Johnson led the NCHS passing game with 191 yards off five of 14 completions.