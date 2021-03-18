In a high-scoring game with its share of home runs, it came down to clutch singles for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee to down West Feliciana 13-7 on Tuesday.
Trailing 8-0 to the Hornets, the Saints made it 8-7 led by three home runs.
But Logan Landry and Connor Achee drove in runs with their base hits in the fifth for a 10-7 lead.
Aiden Vosburg and Andrew Jewell each had RBI-singles in the sixth and an error on Mason Miller’s grounder scored 3 more runs.
Chayse Buriege, who was 2-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs, got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out five.
Vosburg got the save throwing three innings and giving up 1 hit and striking out 3. The senior was perfect at the plate, going 4-4 with 3 RBIs.
Landry and Jewell each went 2-4 with an RBI and Jake LeBlanc was 2-3 with an RBI.
Catholic-PC 13, Houma Christian 5. Aiden Vosburg drove in four runs on a 2-run homer and 2-run double as 6 of Catholic-PC’s 11 hits were for extra bases.
Vosburg got his home run in the bottom of the first to go with Chayse Buriege’s bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead.
Houma Christian took a 4-3 lead by the top of the fourth.
Vosburg’s double put the Hornets up 5-4 and Andrew Jewell and Jake LeBlanc’s single and double in the fifth drove in two more runs for a 7-4 lead.
The Hornets put the game away in the bottom of the sixth with 6 runs. Mason Miller singled to drive in Vosburg, who had collected is third hit. Jewell and LeBlanc also had RBI-singles and two runs scored on an error.
Jacob Pinsonat got the win in 7 innings, allowing 5 runs and 7 hits, striking out.
Besides Vosburg,’s hitting, Jewell was 2-3 with 2 RBIs and LeBlanc was 2-3 with 2 RBIs.
Hayden Elliott also was 1-3 with an RBI and Miller was 2-4 with an RBI.
Lutcher 2, Catholic-PC 0. Lutcher pitcher Kyle St. Pierre gave up just two hits and struck out 7 Hornets at the Central Catholic Tournament in Morgan City on March 12.
Aiden Vosburg took the loss in 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7.
Catholic-PC got two runners on in the third when Hayden Elliott and Connor Lacour walked and in the fifth when Andrew Jewell singled and Drew McKneely reached on a bunt but did not score.
Jewell was 1-3 and Elliott was 1-2.
Noah Detillier was 1-2 with 2 RBIs for Lutcher, getting an RBI-double in the third and RBI-sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Catholic-PC 6, H.L. Bourgeois 2. The Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back to top the Class 5A Braves.
Drew McKneely got the win in 7 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and striking out 3.
Hayden Elliot was 1-4 with 2 RBIs, while Aiden Vosburg was 1-4 with 2 runs. Chayse Buriege was 1-3 with an RBI.
FALSE RIVER
False River will be on the road this weekend to the St. Mary’s Tournament in Natchitoches.
A COVID-19 quarantine canceled the Gators’ own tournament last week.
LIVONIA
Livonia is scheduled for three games in the West Feliciana Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
The Wildcats play Holden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Slaughter Charter, 4 p.m. Friday and Ascension Christian, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Livonia got its first win on March 11, downing Port Allen 12-8.
At last week’s Eunice Tournament, Eunice topped Livonia 17-2, Northlake Christian won 10-6 and Port Barre top a 19-5 game.