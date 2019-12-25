Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s school color is green, but its first-year head basketball coach wants blue to stand out.
It has nothing to do with the jerseys. It’s all about the work ethic.
“Our kids have been working their tails off every single day,” coach Collin Williams said. “We’re fighters, and we roll up our sleeves because I consider us a blue-collar basketball team.”
The work ethic has been the strongest attribute of the team in the early portion of the season.
Williams has not made many adjustments thus far, but he wants the work ethic to stand out throughout the season.
“We’re adapting to our own brand of basketball by preaching what we say about the blue-collar work ethic,” he said.
The end of the football season has brought an influx of senior returnees, including All-district selections Ben Scott and Nick Carriere.
Other standouts include Reed Lambert, Andrew Trepagnier and Ben Scott.
Williams is also excited about David Brue, who averaged 18 points last year in his breakout season.
“We have an exciting future on our hands,” Williams said. “Right now, we need to work closing games, but that comes when you’re adapting to a new brand of basketball and understanding that in every game we come in and aim to win the game.
“Every game, we face tough opposition and a tough schedule,’ he said. “Our kids are working hard, and it’s awesome for the experience going into district.”
CHSPC hosts Basile on Friday, Dec. 27.