By Kevin Fambrough
Mounted on the gym wall -- a hand sanitizer. Covering the water fountain -- a large black bag. Just two signs that coronavirus protocols were in place at False River Academy as athletes began summer conditioning Tuesday.
While high school sports teams have begun summer conditioning and workouts, it’s a new game to follow safety and sanitation rules from the state and LHSAA.
Before the Gator basketball, softball and baseball players could enter the gym or reach the hand sanitizer, they were greeted with thermometers.
“Once we check them, we’ll get going,” said Antonio Broadway, athletic director, basketball and track coach.
Softball coach Mona Taylor checked off names as athletes passed her thermometer check.
“Stay separated,” Broadway instructed the athletes as they went through a set of stretching exercises in the gym. Then it was outside for a mile run -- five laps around the football field.
“Keep a good place,” said Broadway, who ran the first lap with them. “You’re not going to pass out. It’s only a mile.”
Nathan Sarkissan, junior varsity football coach and assistant baseball coach, used the stopwatch on his cellphone to watch athletes’ times. False River athletes are in morning and evening groups, to keep athletes below the 25-person limit allowed under Phase 2 of the state’s recovery protocols.
When it was time to lift weights, athletes were assigned in pairs to stations, disinfectant and hand wipes waiting.
While athletes got in the habit of wiping the equipment down, Broadway did not hesitate to do it himself and remind athletes this was the way workouts would be.